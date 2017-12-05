Register
21:27 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Romanian King Michael poses next to a bronze sculpture depicting the founder of Romania's royal dynasty, King Carol I, in the country's parliament in Bucharest, Romania

    King's Legacy: How Michael I of Romania Saved His Country From Bloodshed in WWII

    © AP Photo/ Octav Ganea, File
    Europe
    Get short URL
    5173

    Michael I, the former king of the Southeastern European country of Romania, passed away at the age of 96. Sputnik takes a look back at a few of the key moments from his life, including the heroic deed which earned him eternal gratitude from Romanians and the Allies during World War II.

    Michael, the last surviving former WWII leader, died Tuesday during lunchtime at his residence in Aubonne, Switzerland, Romania's royal house reports. The former king had been suffering from leukemia and another form of cancer, leading to his withdrawal from public life last year.

    Born on October 25, 1921, Michael I's two-part reign began when he was just a child, running from 1927 to 1930, and continued during the crucial years of 1940 to 1947, when he was a young man, after his father Carol II was forced to abdicate over Romania's treaty-based territorial losses to Hungary, Bulgaria and the Soviet Union.

    In September 1940, pro-Axis military strongman Ion Antonescu staged a coup against Carol II, dissolved Romania's parliament, and abolished its constitution, placing the young Michael in the unenviable position of figurehead leader.

    Young Crown Prince Michael of Romania (R) speaks with British Foreign Minister Arthur Neville Chamberlain in November 1938 during the visit in Great Britain of King Carol II of Romania. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ FRANCE PRESSE VOIR
    Young Crown Prince Michael of Romania (R) speaks with British Foreign Minister Arthur Neville Chamberlain in November 1938 during the visit in Great Britain of King Carol II of Romania. (File)

    On August 23, 1944, King Michael went ahead with the singular defining moment of his political career, leading a successful coup against Antonescu as the Soviet army approached northeastern Romania in its successful counteroffensive against Nazi forces. 

    President Traian Basescu speaks during interview with The Associated Press on Monday, March 17, 2014 at the Cotroceni Palace which houses the president’s offices.
    © AP Photo/ Eugen Oprina
    'Why Are We Spending So Much on Defense?' Basescu Ridicules 'Russian Threat'
    Michael's coup led to Romania's withdrawal from the Axis, thereby saving the lives of thousands of Romanian civilians and potentially tens or even hundreds of thousands of Romanian and Soviet soldiers from certain death. The coup also led to turmoil in neighboring Bulgaria; that country had its own coup against the pro-Axis government just two weeks later, ensuring that the Allied victory would come much more quickly.

    Preparations for King Michael's Coup started in June 1944, when the king's representatives first met with conspirators from Romania's underground communist movement. The conspirators presented Michael with a plan which involved summoning Antonescu to his palace and arresting him. 

    As commander-in-chief of the army, Michael then ordered the military to turn their guns against German forces on their territory. The country's military later joined the Red Army in its Eastern European campaign, fighting Nazi forces through Hungary and Czechoslovakia. The final point of the plan involved the creation of a coalition government, with Michael remaining, at least for the moment, at his post as king.

    Michael's decision earned him tremendous respect from Moscow. In 1945, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin awarded the young king the Order of Victory, the USSR's highest wartime military decoration, for his "courageous act," taken at a "moment when there was no clear sign yet of Germany's defeat." Michael received a US Legion of Merit medal from President Truman in 1946, and foreign honors from Russia, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom in the years that followed.

    King Michael I of Romania. (File)
    CC0
    King Michael I of Romania. (File)

    President of Moldova Igor Dodon
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Moldova, Romania Part of West's Anti-Russian 'Geopolitical Game' - Dodon
    After the war, a pro-Soviet government took power in Romania. In late 1947, Michael was forced to abdicate and to leave the country, which was declared a socialist republic. The former king and his family settled in Switzerland, where Michael worked as a farmer, test pilot, and eventually, as a broker. In 1990, a year after Romania's anti-communist revolution, Michael returned to his native soil for the first time. Facing difficulties entering the country well into the mid-1990s, in 1997, his Romanian citizenship was finally restored, and several royal residences were returned to his family.

    While Michael has remained a popular public figure among the majority of Romanians, Romania has made no effort to return to the monarchy, and the former king never wanted to force the issue, saying that it was something Romanians must decide.

    Michael's wife, Queen Anne, died in August 2016, at the age of 92. He is survived by five daughters, the eldest of whom will succeed him as the head of the royal family.

    Tags:
    legacy, history, Order of Victory, Second World War, World War II, Michael I, Romania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    Green Eye
    Green With Envy
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok