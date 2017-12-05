Register
21:25 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A young woman holding a rose

    Prevalence of Illegal Female Genital Mutilation Practice in England Revealed

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    338

    Close to two thousand patient attendances where a female genital mutilation (FGM) was identified or undertaken, have been recorded January-March 2017 by British health professionals.

    According to the latest report by National Health Service (NHS) England, there have been 1,760 new cases of girls who had their genitalia mutilated in some way and who accounted for 2,205 reported cases of FGM in England during the summer this year. 

    The FGM Enhanced Dataset is part of the FGM Prevention Program, led by Britain's Department of Health. Information is gathered about patients who have had FGM to determine the prevalence of the illegal practice in England since 2015. 

    FGM

    Kenyan teenage Maasai girls attend an alternative right of passage at Kilgoris, Trans Mara district, 220 kilometres north-west of the capital Nairobi, on April 19, 2008 at a ceremony organised by an anti-female genital mutilation, (FGM) campaign, Cherish Others Organisation.
    © AFP 2017/ Tony Karumba
    'Pinned Down and Cut': Horror of Female Genital Mutilation Exposed

    The practice of FGM, sometimes known as female circumcision, is common across parts of Africa and the Middle East. Some cultures believe that cutting, scarring or surgically altering women's sexual organs will keep them 'pure.'

    The World Health Organisation says 140 million women worldwide are affected by FGM. In Britain, 170,000 women and girls are believed to have undergone FGM and more than 70 women and girls seek medical treatment each month as a result of the behavior — suggesting the illegal practice is prevalent in many communities. It's thought 65 thousand girls under the age of 13 are at risk of FGM.

    Campaigners have long fought for FGM to be seen as child abuse and violence against women — and not a cultural issue.

    READ MORE: 'Pinned Down and Cut': Horror of Female Genital Mutilation Exposed

    Legislation

    FGM is illegal in the UK, it has been since 1985. Perpetrators of the crime can get up to fourteen years in jail for carrying out FGM — or helping the abuse take place. 

    A woman holding a flower
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Closure of London Clinic Offering Reversal FGM a 'Betrayal' to Women

    It is also illegal to take a Britain resident, or a British national abroad in order to carry out FGM. 

    The 1985 Act was replaced by the Female Genital Mutilation Act 2003 and amended in 2015 to extend the scope of extra-territorial offences, grant victims of FGM lifelong anonymity and the introduction of a new offence of failing to protect a young girl from FGM. 

    READ MORE: Clock is Ticking: Female Genital Mutilation Victim Recorded Every Hour in the UK

    Somaliland

    Meanwhile in Somaliland, where nearly all women are forced to undergo FGM, could become the first country in Africa to commit to abolishing female genital mutilation.

    Almost 98 percent of women there are forced to undergo type three FGM, the most extreme. 

    Social activist Nimko Ali, born in Somaliand and residing in Britain, has been tirelessly campaigning against FGM, in the UK and abroad.

    Following the amendment of the FGM Act in 2015 in Britain, Ms. Ali is now hoping to eradicate FGM in Somaliland with the help of campaigner Edna Adan.

    Related:

    Closure of London Clinic Offering Reversal FGM a 'Betrayal' to Women
    Clock is Ticking: Female Genital Mutilation Victim Recorded Every Hour in the UK
    'Pinned Down and Cut': Horror of Female Genital Mutilation Exposed
    Tags:
    Female Genital Mutilation, cutting, genital mutilation, campaign, National Health Service (NHS), Somaliland, Africa, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    Green Eye
    Green With Envy
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok