Register
21:25 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015.

    Outrage as Berlin Art Exhibition Calls 9/11 and Bataclan Terrorists 'Martyrs'

    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    Europe
    Get short URL
    410

    Visitors to an art installation in Berlin, called the "Martyr Museum," were stunned to see images of jihadists who carried out terrorist attacks in Paris and New York; the French embassy and social network users have reacted to the exhibition with shock and consternation, while an AfD politician has launched criminal proceedings.

    A controversial art installation in Berlin, called the "Martyr Museum," has caused outrage by including jihadists who carried out terrorist attacks in Paris and New York.

    The exhibition displays images of famous martyrs such as Martin Luther King, Maximilian Kolbe and the Greek philosopher Socrates, along with images of Paris attacker Omar Ismail Mostefai and 9/11 terrorist Mohammed Atta. 

    Atta was one of the hijackers who killed 2,977 people in the US on September 11, 2001. On November 13 2015, Omar Ismail Mostefai was one of several suicide bombers and gunmen who killed 130 people and injured 413 others in coordinated terrorist attacks across Paris.

    Social network users expressed their shock at the week-long exhibition, which opened last Wednesday.

    ​The French embassy has responded with "consternation" to the exhibition, which it described as "deeply shocking."

    "While keeping in mind our attachment to the freedom of artistic creation, we strongly condemn the confusion here between martyrdom and terrorism," it stated, AFP reported.

    On Friday, deputy chairwoman of Alternative for Germany (AfD) Beatrix von Storch announced that she had filed a criminal complaint against the organizers of the exhibition. Von Storch said the installation "glorifies and legitimizes Islamic terrorism."

    ​"I have just filed a criminal complaint against the martyr's exhibition: the public approving of murder is offense according to article 140, paragraph 2 of the penal code. And, anybody who transforms the Bataclan mass murderers into martyrs approves of their actions. Enough is enough!" von Storch tweeted.

    On Monday, the Danish artists stated that the criticism is a "misunderstanding" of the artwork and contend that the terrorists' "motivations and actions are in no way glorified. Terrorists are named as terrorists, hostages as hostages, murderers as murderers."

    The installation is part of the Nordwind festival, which exhibits work from the North European and Baltic arts scene for a German audience. It was created by a Danish art collective called "The Other Eye of the Tiger," comprised of six graduates from the Danish School of Performing Arts. 

    ​"Danish artwork in Berlin Causes Anger in France," the German-language Danish newspaper Der Nordschleswiger reported.

    The exhibition first opened in Copenhagen in May 2016, where it also attracted controversy with its juxtaposition of terrorists with historical icons such as Rosa Luxemburg and Joan of Arc.

    "I am outraged that they put an honorable socialist like Rosa Luxemburg in the same category as suicide bombers and terrorists," Danish Culture Minister Bertel Haarder told the Danish newspaper Politiken at the time.

    Related:

    Innovative Desserts: 'This Combines Technology and Culinary Art' - Designer
    Louvre Abu Dhabi: Oasis of Art Amid Desert
    The Rest Is History: #Metoo Campaign Becomes Exhibition in Sweden
    Sweet History: London Hosts Eatable Exhibition of History and Traditions
    Tags:
    artwork, outrage, exhibition, terrorism, art, Germany, Berlin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    Green Eye
    Green With Envy
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok