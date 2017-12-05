Register
21:28 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Hollywood, California on November 12, 2017 (photo used for illustration purpose only)

    Enough is Enough: Swedish Men Grow Weary of #Metoo Sex Scandals

    © AFP 2017/ Mark RALSTON
    Europe
    Get short URL
    429

    In the past weeks, Swedish media flow has been dominated by the #metoo anti-harassment campaign, with accusations reaching as far up as the Swedish Academy and associates of the Royal Family. Now, almost half of Swedish men believe they have had enough.

    Sweden became arguably the nation most swept by the #metoo campaign against harassment, with dozens of trade organizations reaching out to thousands of allegedly affected women over the past weeks and dictating the narrative.

    A recent survey conducted by pollster Novus indicated, however, that almost half of Swedish men (45 percent) believe the campaign is wholly or at least partly exaggerated. This approach is shared by almost one third of Swedish women (30 percent), Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported.

    Male feminist and lecturer Ulric Jansson was surprised by the proportion of his fellow male Swedes who see the campaign as a "witch hunt on men."

    "Men should read all testimonies to make an opinion. It's so masculine to just look through something and then immediately jump at a conclusion," Ulric Jansson said, arguing that skeptics and unbelievers should be "forced to read all the testimonies one by one."

    Child abuse
    CC0
    Sweden Shelves Sexual Crimes Against Children for Lack of Police Resources
    Jansson argued that men who experience the #Metoo campaign as excessive lack the empathetic ability to see life from a perspective different from their own.

    "I am so tired of men who think that what they did not experience does not exist," Jansson argued. According to Jansson, even to insinuate that women are using the anti-harassment campaign for revenge is "tasteless" as it disarms the whole movement.

    As #Metoo spread through the nation like wildfire, resulting in high-profile journalists and executives stepping down when confronted by rape allegations and personal testimonies, 7 out of 10 Swedes believe the campaign will result in a change in society. The majority of respondents said it will result in women changing their behavior by reporting more instances of abuse.

    "It's nothing new that people think that it's women's behavior that is going to change. The rhetoric that women should not run around with headphones, have too-short skirts or drink too much to avoid being assaulted, remains," Criminologist and lecturer on sexual abuse Nina Rung told SVT.

    Fredrik Reinfeldt
    CC BY 2.0 / Ragnar Jensen / Fredrik Reinfeldt
    'Life's Best Investment': Former Swedish PM Likens Immigration to Having Babies
    Even though 70 percent of both men and women said they believed in change, 81 percent of Swedes argued that the campaign did not affect their own behavior. This figure was slightly higher for men (84 percent among men, as opposed to 78 percent among women). According to Nina Rung, it's particularly difficult for men to see the connection, because they have never been taught it properly.

    "Men are raised to be an individual in the first place and look at things from what's best for the individual, while women are looking for what's best for the group. Bring privileged, it is difficult to see the oppression," Rung explained.

    ​Nevertheless, Drude Dahlerup, professor emerita in political science at Stockholm University, argued that Sweden's engagement in #Metoo has been a social revolution that will change the relationship between men and women far more than any laws, comparing it with suffragettes' struggle for voting rights a hundred years ago. Drude Dahlerup attributed the fact that the anti-harassment campaign engulfed may more Swedes than fellow Nordics to the fact that Sweden has a self-proclaimed feminist government and with a pronounced feminist foreign policy.

    ​Over the past month, over 70,000 women representing dozens of Swedish industries signed trade petitions to protest sex abuse and harassment, sharing their personal stories. The list of signatories included high-ranking politicians, movie stars and celebrities, as well as journalists, lawyers, dancers, opera singers, teachers, church officials, armed forces personnel, trade union members, builders and even prostitutes.

    Related:

    Blackjack and #Metoo: Swedish Prostitutes, Addicts Rebel Against Sex Abuse
    #Metoo Sex Scandal Spares No One: Swedish Church, Royal Family Enter the Fray
    Not so Nobel: Swedish Academy Entangled in #Metoo Sex Scandal
    No Age Limit: Sweden's Oldest Centenary Blogger Supports #Metoo
    The Rest Is History: #Metoo Campaign Becomes Exhibition in Sweden
    Harassing EU Bosses, Star Journalists Get Exposed in #Metoo Afterglow in Sweden
    Sweden's Endless Sex Scandals: Widespread Harassment Revealed in Legal Industry
    Sweden Pledges Crackdown on Harassment as Hundreds of Stars Share Their Stories
    'Up to 150,000' Women Suffering From Genital Mutilation in Feminist Sweden
    Feminist Sweden Puts on Hijab in Hope of Doing More Business With Iran
    Tags:
    sexual abuse, sexual harassment, MeToo, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    Green Eye
    Green With Envy
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok