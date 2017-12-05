Register
21:28 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    This is a January 2012 file photo of a homeless man sleeping in Townhall Square in Copenhagen

    The Digital Hobo: Danish Homeless Now Able to Open Bank Accounts

    © AP Photo/ Jacob Ehrbahn/POLFOTO, File
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    In a valiant attempt to revolutionize life for homeless people, at least when it comes to managing money in an increasingly digitalized environment, Danish vagrants have been given the opportunity to open bank accounts.

    The plight of the homeless is seen as a problem across Scandinavia, including Denmark. Obtaining cash benefits has been particularly difficult since checks were abolished in early 2017.

    Therefore, the Danish homeless found themselves in a bureaucratic limbo, as no particular law prevented them from engaging in cashless transactions, apart from a prerequisite for permanent residence, which they obviously lack.

    To counter this "Catch 22" situation, the Association of Danish Municipalities and the umbrella organization for Danish banks, Finansdanmark, have come up with a solution, which the latter organization's head of legal affairs Kenneth Joensen described as "picking up the gauntlet" and "demonstrating social responsibility," Danish Radio reported.

    A Police officer in Norrebro. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ MARTIN SYLVEST/SCANPIX DENMARK
    Mean Streets: Denmark Cooks Up Ban to Prevent Takeover by Multiethnic Mobs
    Until now, homeless people have been forced to present the bank with a special document signed by the authorities for the money to be withdrawn in the presence of a municipal employee. This procedure left the homeless carrying large sums of cash and therefore left them particularly vulnerable in street environments. Christina Strauss, the head of the national homeless organization SAND, cited numerous examples of the homeless being robbed and their benefits stolen.

    "All of a sudden, they have all their money at once, and who knows if drug pushers are not standing behind when they are withdrawing their benefits?" Strauss asked rhetorically.

    Now, homeless Danes are able to open bank accounts just like everybody else. The purely practical problem of keeping the card and the PIN code separate was solved by sending them to two different addresses. The card is collected at the bank itself, while the PIN code is sent to the municipality in order to ensure the security of the account.

    "Denmark has become more digital, which is even more of a challenge for the homeless. This [initiative] ensures that the homeless no longer lag behind, while also providing security, sparing the necessity of carrying cash around," Christina Strauss said.

    A recent report by the Danish Center of Applied Social Science (VIVE) indicated that the number of homeless people in the Nordic nation reached historic heights. As of September 2017, 6,635 Danish citizens had nowhere to live, which marks an 8 percent increase compared with 2017. A particularly worrying symptom was a disproportionate amount of young people among the homeless. The number of homeless people aged 18 to 24 has more than doubled since 2009. Additionally, many of the homeless were found to be suffering from mental illness.

    Related:

    Homelessness Snowballs in Scandinavia as Side Effect of Migrant Crisis
    Desperate Sweden Banks on Hotels to Combat Homelessness, Housing Shortage
    Denied Asylum-Seekers Threaten to Bolster Scandinavia's Homelessness
    Machined All Over: Danes Dread Digitalization Breeds Joblessness
    Tags:
    digital economy, bank account, bank, homelessness, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    Green Eye
    Green With Envy
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok