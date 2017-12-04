US Teen Gets Suspended Sentence for Vandalism at Auschwitz

The judge who decided on the matter was surprised to learn that the wrongdoer "attends a religious school for future rabbis," according to Polish news agency PAP.

A Polish court has given an American teenager a suspended one-year prison sentence for scrawling his name on one of the barracks at the former Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

An employee at the memorial site reportedly caught the 17-year-old, identified as Raphael A. trying to inscribe his name on an interior wall in one of the buildings.

The young man was detained in July, but was sentenced on Monday and fined 1,000 zlotys ($280), which he is obliged to pay to the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum, according to Polish news agency PAP.

The punishment was reportedly not strict because the wrongdoer was young, had no previous convictions and expressed regret over his actions.

The teen reportedly attends a Jewish school.