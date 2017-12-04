US Teen Gets Suspended Sentence for Vandalism at Auschwitz

A Polish court has given an American teenager a suspended one-year prison sentence for scrawling his name on one of the barracks at the former Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau.
An employee at the memorial site reportedly caught the 17-year-old, identified as Raphael A. trying to inscribe his name on an interior wall in one of the buildings.
The punishment was reportedly not strict because the wrongdoer was young, had no previous convictions and expressed regret over his actions.
The teen reportedly attends a Jewish school.
