Register
05:32 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    European Council President Donald Tusk (R) and Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar address a joint press conference at the Government buildings in Dublin

    Irish PM Voices Opposition to Border in Irish Sea Amid Brexit Talks' Failure

    © AFP 2017/ Paul FAITH
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Ireland and the EU want Britain to promise that there will be no hard borders after Brexit.

    Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has voiced opposition to the idea of a border on the Irish Sea, adding that the country was disappointed by British U-turn on the Brexit deal.

    The minister pointed out at a press conference in Dublin that he was "astonished and disappointed" that the UK didn't confirm the agreement it had reached with the EU on the borders between Ireland and the Northern Ireland.

    Varadkar said that he was told by EU chiefs Monday that the UK "had agreed a text on the border that met our terms."

    READ MORE: EU, UK Fail to Reach Brexit Deal, Brussels Ready to Continue Talks — Juncker

    Ireland, a member of the EU, shares a 310-mile land border with the Northern Ireland, which is the part of the UK. At the moment, the border is invisible, as crossing points don't have any custom posts and infrastructure, thus people can easily cross it within the framework of the bloc's borderless single market.

    However, the situation will change after Northern Ireland leaves the EU as part of the UK as Theresa May's government has promised not to introduce so-called "hard borders," but hasn't provided any exact information on the issue.

    The statement comes after Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar met with European Council President Donald Tusk, with the latter saying that he was "encouraged" by his talks the minister on progress regarding Ireland-related Brexit issues, adding that the Brexit talks were getting closer to entering their second stage.

    READ MORE: May's Pivot to Brussels: British PM to Appease Eurocrats to Get 'Any Brexit'

    Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair leaves his home in London on July 6, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    Tony Blair is Back: ‘It is Absolutely Necessary That Brexit Doesn't Happen'
    At the same time, UK Prime Minister Theresa May met earlier today with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, the commission's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and Tusk for a final round of negotiations within the first phase of the Brexit talks.

    During a press conference that followedd the talks, Juncker announced that the EU and the UK had failed to reach agreement, adding that the European Commission was ready to continue negotiations this week.

    Related:

    Buoyed Despite Brexit: Second Largest Facebook Hub to Open in London
    Tony Blair is Back: ‘It is Absolutely Necessary That Brexit Doesn't Happen'
    Scottish First Minister Urges UK PM May to Put Economy First in Brexit Talks
    Tags:
    borders, EU, Leo Varadkar, Donald Tusk, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Warmongers
    Playing Soldiers
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok