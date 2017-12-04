Irish PM Voices Opposition to Border in Irish Sea Amid Brexit Talks' Failure

Ireland and the EU want Britain to promise that there will be no hard borders after Brexit.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has voiced opposition to the idea of a border on the Irish Sea, adding that the country was disappointed by British U-turn on the Brexit deal.

The minister pointed out at a press conference in Dublin that he was "astonished and disappointed" that the UK didn't confirm the agreement it had reached with the EU on the borders between Ireland and the Northern Ireland.

Varadkar said that he was told by EU chiefs Monday that the UK "had agreed a text on the border that met our terms."

READ MORE: EU, UK Fail to Reach Brexit Deal, Brussels Ready to Continue Talks — Juncker

Ireland, a member of the EU, shares a 310-mile land border with the Northern Ireland, which is the part of the UK. At the moment, the border is invisible, as crossing points don't have any custom posts and infrastructure, thus people can easily cross it within the framework of the bloc's borderless single market.

However, the situation will change after Northern Ireland leaves the EU as part of the UK as Theresa May's government has promised not to introduce so-called "hard borders," but hasn't provided any exact information on the issue.

The statement comes after Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar met with European Council President Donald Tusk, with the latter saying that he was "encouraged" by his talks the minister on progress regarding Ireland-related Brexit issues, adding that the Brexit talks were getting closer to entering their second stage.

READ MORE: May's Pivot to Brussels: British PM to Appease Eurocrats to Get 'Any Brexit'

At the same time, UK Prime Minister Theresa May met earlier today with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, the commission's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and Tusk for a final round of negotiations within the first phase of the Brexit talks.

During a press conference that followedd the talks, Juncker announced that the EU and the UK had failed to reach agreement, adding that the European Commission was ready to continue negotiations this week.