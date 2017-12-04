Register
    Pro-independence supporters near the building of the parliament of Catalonia.

    Catalan Pro-Independence Parties to Lose Majority in Regional Elections - Poll

    © Sputnik/ Elena Shesternina
    Madrid has invoked Article 155 of the Constitution that imposes direct rule over Catalonia and called snap parliamentary elections after the October 1 independence referendum.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Catalonia's pro-independence parties will not win a parliamentary majority in the upcoming regional elections, as they are only able to gain 67 seats out of 135, a poll conducted by the Sociological Research Center (CIS) showed on Monday.

    According to the poll published by El Pais newspaper, Junts Per Catalunya may get up to 26 seats, Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) will win nine seats and the Esquerra Republicana–Catalunya Si will get 32 seats.

    READ MORE: Media Wars in Catalonia Ensure There's No 'Balanced Field' Ahead of Election

    Following the October 1 independence referendum in which over 90 percent of the 2.26 million Catalans voted in favor of the move, Madrid adopted Article 155 of the Constitution, imposing direct rule over the region, dissolving the parliament and calling snap elections on December 21, after the region's government unilaterally declared independence from Spain.

    A estelada or pro independence flag and a European Union flag are waved in front of the President of Democratic Convergence of Catalonia Artur Mas, center in front of supporters in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday Sept. 27, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Manu Fernandez
    Puigdemont’s Idea About Catalan Vote on Region's EU Membership 'Absurd' - Rajoy
    Catalan's ex-President Carles Puigdemont, who subsequently left the country for Belgium in late October, didn't recognize the move, launching an election campaign and suggesting that it was up to the voters to decide in the December regional elections whether the rebellious region should be a part of the EU in the future.

    However, imprisoned former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras and three other jailed members of his ERC party accepted Madrid's direct rule over the formerly autonomous region, hoping to be released from custody.

     

     

    Tags:
    election, El Pais, Catalonia
