Stone Age Vintners: 8,000 Year-Old Georgian Wine Named Oldest Ever

If the authoritative Guinness Book of World Records is anything to go by, it looks like man’s predilection for consuming heady drinks is older than previously thought.

Georgian wine has won honorable mention in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest wine ever made by man, the organization’s webpage has announced.

The record was registered after wine residues were recovered from large clay jars dating back to 6000 and 5800 BC at two ancient human settlements located 50 kilometers from the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

The large-capacity jars were apparently used for fermentation, ageing and storage.

The latest discovery indicates that people learned to make wine as early as about 8,000 years ago.

The finding broke the previous record of the oldest chemically identified wine found in Iran and dating back to about 5400-5000 BC, the Guinness website wrote.

