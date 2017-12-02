'Straightforward and Clear': Bitcoin Expert Says Crypto Holds the Future

Bitcoin’s continued rise sees no sign of abating. In recent weeks its market growth has surprised market analysts. Radio Sputnik spoke to Sebastian Quinn-Watson, a venture partner at Blockchain Global Limited for his thoughts on it continued ascent.

“Bitcoin is now being used quite a lot as a means of buying apartment complexes, public companies in Australia. It helps cut the cost of transactions. In countries like Venezuela and Zimbabwe, for example, individuals use Bitcoin because they say it is the most stable form of wealth,” Quinn-Watson told Sputnik.