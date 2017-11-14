Register
20:17 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    London taxis block the roads in central London, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016. Drivers are concerned with unfair competition from services such as Uber.

    'Members Joining Like Crazy!' Uber's Loss Driving British Union Numbers

    © AP Photo/ Frank Augstein
    Europe
    Get short URL
    129350

    The taxi-hailing app firm Uber has lost its appeal against a landmark UK ruling ordering it to treat its drivers as workers. Cases like this have sparked an upsurge in "gig-economy workers" seeking to unionize, a spokesperson for Independent Workers Union of Great Britain told Sputnik.

    The much-lauded "gig economy" centered on apps such as Uber received a blow on November 10 with a judgement from the Employment Appeals Tribunal in the UK determining the drivers of the taxi app to be legally classed as "workers," entitled to receive the minimum wage, holiday pay and paid rest breaks.

    A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London, Britain August 17, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London, Britain August 17, 2016.

    Emiliano Mellino of the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) told Sputnik the judgement would make all employers, particularly Uber and others, think twice before denying such benefits to those working for them.

    "It is the most high profile case and it is the one that's gone the furthest in the courts — the fight is not over. Each one of these victories is incredibly important in changing the narrative around the 'gig economy.' You never log in to the app and have a half-hour wait. That never happens because there's a bunch of guys circling the blocks desperately waiting for a job," Mr. Mellino told Sputnik.

    Mr. Mellino added that the cases against employers such as Uber have sparked an upsurge in "gig economy workers" seeking to unionize.

    "Members are joining like crazy! We just launched a branch in Birmingham a week or two ago. There are people desperately calling us up wanting to join. This makes employers in the gig-economy know that if they try to circumvent employment law in the UK, then they will face legal consequences."

    London taxi passing as the Uber app logo is displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London, Britain. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Uber Lodges Legal Appeal Against Ban on Operating in London
    The drivers branch of IWGB, which was formed in June of 2017, supported the two claimants in the case — former Uber drivers Yaseen Aslam and James Farrar.

    According to UK employment law, "worker" is an intermediate category between a contractor and an employee who performs most of their duties on behalf of a single company. Unlike an employee, a worker is not entitled to sick pay.

    The IWGB has also launched similar cases against Deliveroo, CitySpring and Addison Lee in which it has sought to argue that individuals working as "contractors," in fact qualify as "workers" entitled to greater rights.

    Uber has said it will appeal the decision before the High Court, with the case expected to be heard in early 2018.

    Related:

    Uber Lodges Legal Appeal Against Ban on Operating in London
    No Riders: Uber Stripped of London License Over Security Concerns
    Last Ride? London Authorities Bereave Uber of License Amid 'Safety Reasons'
    Tags:
    app, taxi, workers' rights, court decision, unions, business, UK Employment Appeals Tribunal, Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWUGB), Uber, UK High Court, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dubai Airshow 2017: The Finest Aircraft on Display
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok