20:18 GMT +314 November 2017
    Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont gestures while delivering a speech to Catalan mayors in Brussels, Belgium, November 7, 2017.

    Spanish TV Criticized for Accompanying Puigdemont Clip With the Exorcist Theme

    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    0 11420

    The Spanish state broadcaster has been asked to explain by the country's TV watchdog why it accompanies a clip of ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont with creepy music. The use of the theme from The Exorcist produced a lively reaction on social media.

    The creepy nerve-tingling tune used the theme to the classic horror film The Exorcist  — Mike Oldfield's composition Tubular Bells — was played under Carles Puigdemont's voice during RTVE's flagship current affairs program Informe Semanal (Weekly Report) on Saturday, November 11.

    In the clip Mr. Puigdemont was saying he was aware he might go to jail over his support for independence.

    RTVE's professional standards council said it was bad practice and has launched an investigation into why the music was chosen and whether a negative inference was intended.

    There was plenty of criticism on Twitter for the choice of music but others found it amusing.

    43 Years Old

    Informe Semanal has been running since 1973, ironically the same year The Exorcist came out in the cinemas.

    It was launched while Spain was still under the rule of the dictator Francisco Franco, and many Catalan nationalists have accused RTE in recent months of reverting back to supporting his nationalist and fascist stance over the Catalonia issue.

    A woman holds up a banner reading Democracy depicting former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco kissing Spanish Prime Miniser Mariano Rajoy during a protest one day after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Eloy Alonso
    Catalonia Standoff: Spanish Constitution, 'Sons of Francoists' vs Independence

    Spanish Crisis

    ​Mr. Puigdemont held a referendum and then declared the region, based around Barcelona, independent.

    Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has imposed direct rule, sacked the regional government, detained Catalan leaders and called a snap election.

    Mr. Rajoy's party, the Partido Popular (People's Party), was formed in 1989 by a merger of several right-wing parties, many of whom included supporters of the Franco regime.

    One of Top 10 Scariest Songs

    The Exorcist tells the story of a teenage girl in the United States who is possessed by a demonic spirit and has to be exorcised by a Roman Catholic priest.

    In a Rolling Stone poll last year Tubular Bells was named among the top 10 scariest songs.

