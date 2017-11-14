Register
20:18 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    The Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

    Sexual Violence Cases Surge in France After Famous Figures Scandal

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 35220

    Allegations of sexual violence have soared in France in the wake of a series of high-profile cases against famous figures, including Hollywood actors.

    Police in France have witnessed reports of rape, sexual assault and harassment leap by almost a third following the international scandal surrounding allegations against Hollywood stars, including producer Harvey Weinstein.

    The surge has been described as being "exceptional," with many victims being encouraged to come forward having been empowered by the #MeToo and #BalanceTonPorc ("squeal on the pig") campaigns being mounted on social media.

    Online Reporting

    It is feared the figure could rise further as the French justice authorities are presently examining the possibility of letting victims register reports of attacks online.

    The latest numbers reveals that during the month of October, the number of people reporting cases of sexual violence rose to 1577, an increase of 30 percent compared to the previous figure in 2016.

    Nicole Belloubet, the French justice minister, has already insisted that the country's legal system is equipped to deal with the extra workload, although it was also considering setting up an online reporting system as well.

    "The victim is at home, she might be able to lodge a 'pre-complaint' online without going to the police station… that will then be followed up," said Ms. Belloubet.

    Call to Support Victims

    A feminist protester from the Femen group reveals messages written on her body upon the arrival of director Roman Polanski at an event organised by Cinematheque Francaise in Paris, France, October 30, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Timed Out: Swiss Prosecutors Drop Roman Polanski Investigation on a Technicality

    Richard Lizurey, the director general of the National Gendarmerie, wrote to police officers and prefects earlier in November, calling for a "general mobilization" to prevent violence against women and to support victims.

    "I'm counting on each of you to do your utmost to combat violence against women with determination and efficiency," he wrote.

    He added that gendarmes should be aware of even the slightest evidence of violence. The police chief insisted that this "should systematically result in a prosecution and pay particular attention in rooting out the growing problem of 'cyber violence… [and] where victims express their distress on the internet."

    New Legislation on Age Consent

    US actor Kevin Spacey watches the group A singles match between France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Britain's Andy Murray in the round robin stage on the fifth day of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London on November 9, 2012
    © AFP 2017/ BEN STANSALL
    No End in Sight: Richard Dreyfuss' Son Accuses Kevin Spacey of Groping
    The French parliament is presently preparing urgent legislation to set a legal age below which a child cannot be considered to have consented to sex, some politicians have suggested it could be as young as 13.

    Demand for a new law — expected to be presented early next year — comes in the wake of two recent cases in which adult males have been cleared of raping pre-adolescent girls.

    Under existing French law, the rape of a child is only considered a crime if it is proven there was "constraint threats, violence or surprise."

    Victims' organizations have long campaigned for this to be changed, arguing a child should not be presumed to have consented in any situation and is often panic stricken, terrified or unable to react.

    Related:

    No, Moore! GOP Senate Nominee Faces Another Sexual Assault Charge
    Sweden Pledges Crackdown on Harassment as Hundreds of Stars Share Their Stories
    No Laughing Matter: Joker Louis CK Embroiled in Masturbation Scandal
    Tags:
    sexual harassment, sex abuse, crime, sexual assault, National Gendarmerie, Harvey Weinstein, Europe, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dubai Airshow 2017: The Finest Aircraft on Display
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok