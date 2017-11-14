Singing Protesters Interrupt US Delegation at Climate Summit Event in Bonn

A US-sponsored presentation about fossil fuels at the UN climate conference in Bonn was interrupted by singing and chanting protesters.

About 50 demonstrators appeared during a lecture chanting slogans protesting the Trump administration’s support for coal-fired power plants.

The demonstrators interrupted an event titled "The Role of Cleaner and More Efficient Fossil Fuels and Nuclear Power in Climate Mitigation" right after White House energy policy adviser George David Banks made a presentation.

Protesters held "We The People" and "less CO2!" signs.

Protestors just shut down U.S.-sponsored event on "clean fossil fuels" at #COP23 – hundreds of people streaming out, singing & chanting. Room is nearly empty now that they're gone! #WeThePeople pic.twitter.com/EzDr7pzf5p — Collin Rees (@collinrees) November 13, 2017

​"Clean coal is bull****," one person yelled.

"Liars, you are a bunch of liars," another person screamed.

Gesang als Protest gegen die Klimapolitik der USA bei der #COP23 pic.twitter.com/dKW8p4LV0o — Andreas Dyck (@andreasdyck) November 13, 2017

After they were kicked off the event, the protesters joined a group of demonstrators outside the building.

The protest caused a seven minute delay in the event.