Crunch Time: Brexit Bill Put on UK Parliament's Table

British MPs are beginning a two-day discussion of the EU Withdrawal Bill, which will allow the country's parliament to scrutinize the process of leaving the European Union.

The document codifies the framework for the direct implementation of London's Brexit agreement with Brussels.

The BBC quoted the British government as saying that they are seeking to avoid a "black hole in our statute book" and disruptions to the business sector and individuals amid the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

READ MORE: Westminster Sex Scandal Could Impact Brexit Talks, But Not Dethrone Theresa May

According to Brexit Secretary David Davis, Britain's withdrawal is scheduled for March 29, 2019 irrespective of whether British MPs support or reject the bill in a take-it-or leave-it vote.

READ MORE: UK Cabinet in Turmoil After 'Orwellian' Letter to British PM

In a British referendum on June 23, 2016, about 51.9 percent of voters said "yes" to their country leaving the EU.

London's Brexit talks with Brussels kicked off on June 19, 2017. The negotiations, held in week-long rounds on a monthly basis, are set to wrap up by late March 2019.