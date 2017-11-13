Register
02:43 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Time and money

    UK Charities Defrauded of Billions as Country Loses $8 Million Every Second

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    329360

    Fraud in the UK totalled US$250 billion in the year to November 2017, with the charity sector being conned out of at least US$3 billion, a report has revealed.

    Fraud in the UK charity sector increased by US$525 million in the 12 months to November 2017, and is now worth around US$3 billion annually, annual estimates published by accountancy firm Crowe Clark Whitehill have suggested.

    ​The firm, which conducted the research in conjunction with credit rating agency Experian and the University of Portsmouth's Center for Counter Fraud Studies, that a large increase in procurement fraud — to almost US$1.6 billion —  was the primary driver, although payroll fraud also increased by US$5.3 million to US$1.3 billion. Grant fraud nonetheless fell by US$45 million to US$210 million.

    In all, fraud in the sector accounts for 1.2 percent of the total estimated annual fraud in the UK, which totals US$250 million — the overall figure dwarfs previous estimates offered by the UK government, which in 2013 put the figure at around US$65 billion.

    In average terms, this would mean each adult in the UK is defrauded to the tune of US$5,120 every year, and almost US$8,000 is lost every second to fraud, although the figures could well be higher, as fraud is a significantly underreported crime.

    ​The publication highlights new technology has been thoroughly exploited to perpetrate fraud in all sectors, with online banking fraud growing 226 percent and telephone banking fraud 178 percent in the past 12 months.

    High Profile Cases

    A number of major charity fraud cases have made headlines in 2017. For instance, in July, a US$650,000 "vishing and smishing" fraud against Highland Hospice in Scotland was revealed. Staff received calls from individuals claiming to work for their banks and telling them their accounts had been compromised.

    That same month, Bury Hospice fell victim to a "sophisticated" fraud in July involving an online virus check that resulted in the charity losing US$310,000.

    In November, serial fraudster Anh Nhu Nguyen was convicted of false representation after claiming his wife and son were killed in the notorious Grenfell Tower blaze in West London, in an attempt to pocket funds donated for victims of the disaster.

    ​His fraud was particularly notable, as he appeared beside Prince Charles during a visit to Grenfell, and gave television interviews posing as a survivor of the blaze, in which at least 80 died. Neither he nor his wife and child had ever lived in the building — but he still received US$16,500 from charities and Kensington and Chelsea council, along with accommodation in a hotel, clothing, food and electrical items and money.

    The burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower are seen in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    The burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower are seen in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017.

    However, there are suggestions apparently legitimate organizations within the UK charity sector may be effectively defrauding donors.

    A December 2015 study conducted by True & Fair, a foundation led by renowned Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, indicated 1,020 voluntary organisations in the UK — with a combined annual income of US$8 billion — spent half or less of their income on charitable work, with nearly 300 spending but 10 percent.

    Entrepreneur Gina Miller
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Entrepreneur Gina Miller
    17 of the UK's largest charities — with annual incomes of US$65 million or more — spent an average of just 43 percent on good work. While Cancer Research UK and Guide Dogs For The Blind spent 64 percent of their respective incomes on charitable activities, and cancer charity Marie Curie 65 percent, the British Heart Foundation spent an average of just 46 percent of its cash on good work — while Age UK gave 48 percent.

    "It is an utter disgrace that so much of the money people generously give is going to feed large charity machines, which are often characterized by obscene overheads and salaries, aggressive fundraising, and bloated marketing and publicity departments; resulting in questionable levels of charitable spending," said Miller in a statement

    Related:

    Brit With 20 Fake Identities Arrested in Spain Over Huge Fraud Scam
    Mourinho Claims to Have Settled Tax Fraud Issue With Spain but Probe Goes On
    New Epidemic? 6,000 Burnt Cars Invoke Insurance Fraud Suspicions in Sweden
    Chinese Police Explore Voice Recognition to Combat Telecom Fraud
    Tags:
    identity fraud, credit card fraud, fraud, computer fraud, charity, Gina Miller, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Follow the Rabbit: Pirelli Unveils Its Alice-in-Wonderland-Themed 2018 Calendar
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok