Register
18:30 GMT +313 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Pipes for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    Nord Stream 2: Gas Has 'Bright Potential' Amid Rising EU Demand – Energy Analyst

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 18711

    Brussels' recent assertion that the EU has "no need" for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline due to declining domestic consumption are not borne out by the EU Commission's own statistics and have a clear political dimension; gas is "clearly not the fuel of choice in Europe," specialist on energy issues Francis Perrin told Sputnik.

    There is "no need" for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline because of declining consumption in Europe, the EU Commission has announced.

    The pipeline is planned to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of gas each year from Russia to Europe via a pipeline more than 1,200 km long, extending across the Baltic Sea floor from Vyborg in Russia to Greifswald in Germany.

    However, in a press release published November 8, Brussels stated that "gas imports to the EU are expected to remain stable by 2030, due to declining domestic production and consumption."

    "With the existing well-developed import infrastructures and the expected competitiveness of LNG supplies after 2020, the Commission sees no need for new infrastructure of the magnitude of Nord Stream 2. In addition, the EU will continue supporting Russian gas imports transiting through Ukraine," the EU Commission concluded.

    Map of Nord Stream, which runs from Russia's Vyborg through the Baltic Sea to Greifswald, northeastern Germany.
    © Photo: Samuel Bailey
    Map of Nord Stream, which runs from Russia's Vyborg through the Baltic Sea to Greifswald, northeastern Germany.
    However, the EU Commission's own figures show that gas consumption in the EU is actually increasing. Continuous growth of gas use in the power sector has contributed to a year-on-year increase for six quarters, from the beginning of 2016 to mid-2017, according to the EU Commission's second quarterly report of 2017 on European gas markets. 

    Preliminary Eurostat data shows that EU gas consumption increased by 11% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2017. Over the whole of 2016, EU gas demand reached nearly 5,000 terawatt hours, or 465 billion cubic meters; this was a 7% increase in comparison with the previous year. However, the EU's gas production decreased by 3% over the same period. 

    Construction gas pipeline. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Kompanichenko
    Why Europe's Newest Pipeline Won't Work Without Russian Natural Gas
    Francis Perrin, Senior Research Fellow at The French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs and a specialist on energy issues, told Sputnik that amid a "difficult economic situation" in Europe, gas faces "strong competition" from renewable energies, especially wind and solar, as well as competitively-priced coal and sometimes nuclear energy in some countries.

    "We must also keep in mind the results of various policies aimed at encouraging greater energy efficiency. Clearly natural gas is not the fuel of choice in Europe," Perrin said.

    In the second quarter of 2017, EU gas imports were 8% higher than a year earlier, driven by increasing flows from Russia and rising LNG imports. Russia remained the EU's top gas supplier, providing 43% of extra-EU imports. In second place was Norway, which provided 16%. LNG imports to Europe increased to provide 16% of supply, the highest level in four years.

    From March-June the EU's main LNG supplier was Qatar, which provided 46%, followed by Nigeria (21%) and Algeria (15%). For the first time, US LNG imports reached northern European ports in the Netherlands, Poland and the UK, but its overall market share was just 2%.

    A man looks as the world's biggest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tanker, Qatari-flagged DUHAIL as she crosses through the Suez Canal (File)
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    A man looks as the world's biggest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tanker, Qatari-flagged DUHAIL as she crosses through the Suez Canal (File)
    It seems likely that the EU's gas consumption will rise for a third consecutive year, having risen by 4% in 2015 and 7% in 2016. It still has some way to go before returning to the record high demand of 2010, when the EU consumed nearly 5800 terawatt hours.

    Perrin told Sputnik that the fall in European gas production "will generate opportunities for new sources of gas imports into the EU … We should thus not too rapidly bury this energy source which has a bright potential."

    Russia would remain the EU's largest gas supplier even in the event of the cancellation of the proposed Nord Stream 2 project, Perrin said.

    "Nobody in Brussels, Berlin, London, Paris or Rome (and in some other capitals) is thinking that Europe no longer needs Russian gas. The key issue is: will Europe increase, stabilize or reduce its imports of Russian gas and Gazprom's market share within the EU? But, even in the last scenario, which implies a greater diversification of European gas supplies, Russia would remain the leading gas exporter to Europe."

    Launch of second section of Nord Stream gas pipeline
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Kudenko
    Launch of second section of Nord Stream gas pipeline
    Certain European countries such as Ukraine, which stands to lose millions of dollars each month if Gazprom pumps gas to Europe via an alternative transit route, and Poland, which argues that the project will harm "European solidarity and energy security," have lobbied against the project in Brussels.

    "A greater diversification of EU gas and energy supplies is one of the main points of the Energy Union, which was presented at the beginning of 2015 by the European Commission. The link with the Russia-Ukraine crisis is crystal clear. There is also the weight of the EU-US relationship and the risk of sanctions coming from Washington," Perrin said.

    Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    'If You Take Out Russian Gas, Prices Will Skyrocket and Europe Will Have Blackouts' – Analyst
    The expert added that a cancellation of the Nord Stream project, which had the support of the last German coalition government, would do little to improve relations between the EU and Russia.

    "Clearly these tensions will not contribute to improve this relationship. But it is like the chicken or the egg story. The Russia-EU relationship is tense since 2014 and this has a negative impact on the Nord Stream 2 project. And the tensions over Nord Stream 2 will further degrade this relationship. Beyond energy and economics the dispute is mostly political. And you need political solutions to political problems," Perrin said.

    Related:

    New EU Legal Norms for Nord Stream 2 Could be Political Discrimination - Lavrov
    Next Door Neighbors Finland, Sweden Divided Over Nord Stream 2
    Danish Deterrent Won't Kill Off Nord Stream 2 Economic Benefits
    Contractors Confident They Will 'Overcome' US Sanctions Targeting Nord Stream-2
    Tags:
    Nord Stream 2, gas transit, pipeline, gas, Gazprom, European Union, Germany, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok