Puigdemont Considers Spain Violates Democracy, Urges EU to Pressure

Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont urges the European Union to exert pressure on Spanish authorities over their alleged retreat from democracy as Brussels has already done in its relations with Budapest and Warsaw.

"I expect it [the European Union] to do the same, which was done toward Poland and Hungary. If there are any violations of democratic procedures, that is not a matter on internal policy. One can see that the Spanish state has not respected the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights," Puigdemont told Le Soir media outlet.

He also noted that the EU officials could not speak on the issues being at the heart of the crisis in relations between EU citizens and Brussels.

The Spanish authorities have set December 21 as a date for a snap election after the Catalan leadership had unilaterally declared independence.

On October 31, a Spanish court ordered to put eight former members of the Catalan government, into custody. They are accused of organizing an uprising and embezzling state funds. Spain has been in turmoil since the October 1 referendum in Catalonia, in which more than 90 percent of voters backed independence from Spain. Madrid has called the vote illegal.

On October 27, the Catalan government adopted a resolution on the region's independence from Spain. The Spanish Parliament's upper house, in response, voted to invoke Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, introducing the direct governance of the Spanish authorities in Catalonia. Madrid also dissolved the Catalan government and called a snap parliamentary election for December 21.