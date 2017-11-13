Remembering Bataclan: Paris Mourns Victims of 2015 Massacre (PHOTO, VIDEO)

This Monday, November 13 France mourns the victims of a series of terrorist attacks that occurred across Paris two years ago, claiming the lives of 130 and leaving 413 injured, making it the deadliest attack in France since World War II.
Scores of Parisians have gathered outside the Bataclan concert hall where 90 people were slain during that horrible massacre, holding a vigil for the departed.
French President Emmanuel Macron himself honored the victims of the terrorist act, laying wreaths at the sites of the attacks and offering words of consolation to the families of victims.
On November 13, 2015 a group of terrorists staged a series of bloody attacks at six locations across Paris.
2 years ago today November 13. Never forget the faces and the lives of those who were killed by jihadists #Bataclan pic.twitter.com/Bu6I2jky57— lafemmemerveilleuse (@largottes) 13 ноября 2017 г.
#13novembre2015 #Bataclan 🖤✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/9FBftwLmMP— Yasmine 🐺 (@silalassi) 13 ноября 2017 г.
The terrorists carried out suicide bombings at several venues across the city, including the Bataclan concert hall, followed by an indiscriminate shooting spree, slaughtering scores of innocent civilians.
#Paris two years after the #13Novembre 2015:— Georg Matthes (@GeorgMatthes) 13 ноября 2017 г.
The makeshift memorials have disappeared but the country is still very much marked by the terrible attacks on the #Bataclan and nearby restaurants such as this one: pic.twitter.com/u1vORYvszl
All comments
Show new comments (0)