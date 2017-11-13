Register
18:30 GMT +3
13 November 2017
    Antonio Tajani acknowledges applauses after being elected European Parliament President at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

    UK Should Pay at Least $70 Bln to EU Over Brexit - European Parliament President

    © AP Photo/ Jean-Francois Badias
    This week, the UK parliament debates the EU Withdrawal Bill, a key piece of Brexit-related legislation that will put the UK's laws above those of the EU in Britain.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The United Kingdom should pay at least 60 billion euros (almost $70 billion) to the European Union over the country's decision to leave the bloc, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Monday.

    The EU countries must remain united to reach a positive result of the negotiations on Brexit, the European Parliament chief pointed out.

    "We need a common understanding on three key points: we must ensure the rights of 3.5 million EU citizens, who live in the United Kingdom. Secondly, there is the [need to solve] issue of a border between Northern Ireland and Ireland so that no food products banned in the European Union come to us. Thirdly, it is the UK obligation to the European Union — the agreements must be implemented," Tajani added.

    The EU official also accused the United Kingdom of being responsible for the lack of progress in the Brexit talks. Tajani expressed hope that the parties would manage to reach a framework deal by the end of 2017, which will pave a way for the talks on the future trade relations between Brussels and London.

    The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016. At the same time, it is still unknown whether Brexit will be implemented by March 2019.

    The UK and the EU have held six rounds of bilateral consultations. After all the negotiations, the UK and the EU will have six months to ratify the agreements in national parliaments.

