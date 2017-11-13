Register
13 November 2017
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, November 1, 2017

    UK Cabinet in Turmoil After 'Orwellian' Letter to British PM

    The possibility of UK Prime Minister Theresa May stepping down seems more and more likely following the revelation of a scandalous 'for your eyes only' set of secret Conservative Party demands.

    Tensions are on the rise in the UK's Cabinet following a recent covert letter by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Environment Secretary Michael Gove to the British PM, in which they demanded that transition arrangements for Britain's exit from the EU should end on June 30, 2021.

    One of the Cabinet ministers expressed surprise over "this kind of language in a letter to the Prime Minister," according to The Guardian.

    "Some have described it as Orwellian, and it is. It is not helpful when people try and press their views in an untransparent way," The Guardian quoted the unnamed minister as saying.

    Referring to Johnson and Gove, another Cabinet minister urged May "to dress them down or look weak," something which was echoed by yet another minister, who described the letter as the kind of arm-twisting by Brexiters one expects to go on behind the scenes."

    "The fact that it is in the public and is being inflicted upon the Prime Minister is remarkable," the minister was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

    The tensions come as the EU withdrawal bill is due to be pushed by PM May through the House of Commons later this week. Earlier, it was reported that at least 40 Tory MPs had secretly agreed to ink a letter of no confidence in May as the Brexit talks are thought to be coming to a standstill.

    The Brexit talks between the UK and Brussels, which kicked off on June 19, are expected to wrap up by the end of March 2019. In a referendum on June 23, 2016, about 51.9 percent of British voters supported the UK leaving the EU.

