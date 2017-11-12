If You’re Happy And You Know It, Riot: Moroccan Football Fans Tear Into Paris

Moroccan football fans flocked to the center of the French capital to celebrate their national team’s victory over Cote d’Ivoire in the qualifying round for 2018 FIFA World Cup, but the festivities quickly went out of control.

Fans of the Moroccan national football team partied in the streets of Paris after Morocco triumphed in the qualifying round of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia for the first time since 1998.

However, the festivities quickly spiraled out of control, prompting a swift intervention by local law enforcement.