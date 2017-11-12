Crowds Gather at UK War Memorials to Mark Remembrance Sunday (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

People across the UK stopped to pay tribute to the veterans of armed conflict on Remembrance Sunday; in London, the Royal Family and members of the government past and present attended a service of commemoration at the cenotaph.

People laid wreaths at memorials across the country and held a two-minute silence to remember the UK's veterans of armed conflict.

British armed forces personnel and politicians gathered for an annual service at the Cenotaph memorial at Whitehall, central London, with crowds of ordinary people wearing poppies also in attendance.

Britain's Prince William (C), Prince Andrew (L) and Prince Harry (R) take part in the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in London, Britain, November 12, 2017 © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne

The Union flag is lowered to half mast during the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph wreathe laying ceremony and commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the IRA Enniskillen bombing in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, November 12, 2017 © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne

Flags from the Royal British Legion are held to the ground during the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph wreath laying ceremony and commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the IRA Enniskillen bombing in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, November 12, 2017 © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne

Veterans march down Whitehall as a part of the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in London, Britain, November 12, 2017 © REUTERS/ Toby Melville

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C), Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (L) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in London, Britain, November 12, 2017 © REUTERS/ Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn wait to lay wreathes at the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in London, Britain, November 12, 2017 © REUTERS/ Toby Melville 1 / 6 © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne Britain's Prince William (C), Prince Andrew (L) and Prince Harry (R) take part in the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in London, Britain, November 12, 2017

Moved to tears listening to war stories on BBC1.



Our Armed Forces are the bravest of the brave and we must be forever thankful for their sacrifice.🇬🇧



We must never forget.🇬🇧#RemembranceSunday 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/7acnwtMput — Jo (@pimpmytweeting) 12 ноября 2017 г.

A moment of silence has been held to honour the war dead on #RemembranceSunday, before Prince Charles lays a wreath at the Cenotaph pic.twitter.com/rfOMCJXcaJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) 12 ноября 2017 г.

Prince Charles laid a wreath at the cenotaph on behalf of his mother, the Queen. The head of state and other members of the Royal Family looked on from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building.

​The service began when Big Ben chimed at 11am. Gun salutes from First-World War-era artillery marked the beginning and end of a two minutes' silence. Buglers of the Royal Marines played the Last Post, a traditional call of the British Armed Forces which is played during memorial services. ​

At the Welsh National War Memorial for Remembrance Day. It's a real privilege to support the Armed Forces, public services and veterans today. pic.twitter.com/NSASnkOOBU — Helen (@airheadhell) 12 ноября 2017 г.

FM @NicolaSturgeon laid a wreath at the Stone of Remembrance in Edinburgh this morning, ahead of #RemembranceSunday service at @StGilesHighKirk pic.twitter.com/fq0sh8NUPZ — First Minister (@ScotGovFM) 12 ноября 2017 г.

Remembrance Sunday in Edinburgh: a moving ceremony at the Stone of Remembrance, with Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon in attendance. #RemembranceSunday #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/oVVxBZptCi — ♔ RoyalArjan ♔ (@RoyalArjan) 12 ноября 2017 г.

​​Memorial services also took place in towns across the UK. A memorial event took place at Cardiff's Welsh National War Memorial, and wreaths were laid at the Stone of Remembrance at Edinburgh City Chambers.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attends this mornings Remembrance Sunday Ceremony in Enniskillen pic.twitter.com/l5fXrNbkRA — Ronan McGrade (@RonanMcGrade) 12 ноября 2017 г.

​In Northern Ireland, a service in Enniskillen was attended by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. Varadkar laid a laurel wreath at the memorial, 30 years after the IRA carried out the Remembrance day bombing that killed 11 people and injured over 70.