20:36 GMT +312 November 2017
    Veterans parade past Britain's Prince Edward during the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in London, Britain, November 12, 2017

    Crowds Gather at UK War Memorials to Mark Remembrance Sunday (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    People across the UK stopped to pay tribute to the veterans of armed conflict on Remembrance Sunday; in London, the Royal Family and members of the government past and present attended a service of commemoration at the cenotaph.

    People laid wreaths at memorials across the country and held a two-minute silence to remember the UK's veterans of armed conflict.

    British armed forces personnel and politicians gathered for an annual service at the Cenotaph memorial at Whitehall, central London, with crowds of ordinary people wearing poppies also in attendance.

    • Britain's Prince William (C), Prince Andrew (L) and Prince Harry (R) take part in the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in London, Britain, November 12, 2017
      Britain's Prince William (C), Prince Andrew (L) and Prince Harry (R) take part in the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in London, Britain, November 12, 2017
      © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    • The Union flag is lowered to half mast during the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph wreathe laying ceremony and commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the IRA Enniskillen bombing in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, November 12, 2017
      The Union flag is lowered to half mast during the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph wreathe laying ceremony and commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the IRA Enniskillen bombing in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, November 12, 2017
      © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    • Flags from the Royal British Legion are held to the ground during the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph wreath laying ceremony and commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the IRA Enniskillen bombing in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, November 12, 2017
      Flags from the Royal British Legion are held to the ground during the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph wreath laying ceremony and commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the IRA Enniskillen bombing in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, November 12, 2017
      © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    • Veterans march down Whitehall as a part of the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in London, Britain, November 12, 2017
      Veterans march down Whitehall as a part of the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in London, Britain, November 12, 2017
      © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    • Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C), Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (L) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in London, Britain, November 12, 2017
      Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C), Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (L) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in London, Britain, November 12, 2017
      © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    • Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn wait to lay wreathes at the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in London, Britain, November 12, 2017
      Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn wait to lay wreathes at the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service in London, Britain, November 12, 2017
      © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Prince Charles laid a wreath at the cenotaph on behalf of his mother, the Queen. The head of state and other members of the Royal Family looked on from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building.

    Prince Charles laid a wreath at the cenotaph on behalf of his mother, the Queen. The head of state and other members of the Royal Family looked on from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building.

    ​The service began when Big Ben chimed at 11am. Gun salutes from First-World War-era artillery marked the beginning and end of a two minutes' silence. Buglers of the Royal Marines played the Last Post, a traditional call of the British Armed Forces which is played during memorial services. ​

    ​​Memorial services also took place in towns across the UK. A memorial event took place at Cardiff's Welsh National War Memorial, and wreaths were laid at the Stone of Remembrance at Edinburgh City Chambers. 

    Read More: Millions of People Stop to Remember Fallen Heroes on Armistice Day

    ​In Northern Ireland, a service in Enniskillen was attended by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. Varadkar laid a laurel wreath at the memorial, 30 years after the IRA carried out the Remembrance day bombing that killed 11 people and injured over 70.

    Remembrance Day, remembrance, service, Great Britain, Wales, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, Scotland
