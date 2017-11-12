Child Barely Avoids Being Crushed by Massive Trailer Truck (VIDEO)

A child in Norway barely escaped a collision with a truck after he ran right into the vehicle’s path while trying to cross the road.

One man’s sharp reflexes have apparently helped avert a tragedy in Hoyanger, Norway when a kid nearly ended up being run over by a heavy truck.

After a group of children disembarked from a bus on a roadside, one of them attempted to run across the road behind the bus, but oncoming traffic didn't spot him in time.

Fortunately, the truck’s driver slammed the brakes as soon as he saw the kid and the massive vehicle ground to a halt right before the terrified boy who instinctively darted away when he saw the approaching danger.