France Faces High Terrorism Threat Risk Two Years After Paris Attacks - Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – France is ready to respond to terrorists in case of an emergency, and security is better than it was two years ago when Paris was rocked by a series of deadly attacks, according to French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper, published on Sunday.
"We have not thought that such a thing could happen in France … Despite that, we are prepared for [attacks]. Our security services are now better equipped to detect threats. They do it every week without attracting much attention to it," Collomb pointed out.
France faces ‘very high’ terrorism risk – interior minister ahead of anniversary of Paris attacks: As France prepares to mark the second anniversary of the November 2015 Paris attacks, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb has warned that the terrorist threat… https://t.co/0RjYEofrbU— Peter (@Studio4News) 12 ноября 2017 г.
The deadliest terrorist attack occurred in France on November 13, 2015, when gunmen killed 130 people and injured over 350 others in Paris' northern suburb of Saint-Denis in a series of coordinated attacks. Collomb characterized the attack as "the first case of mass murder" in France.
