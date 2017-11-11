Independence Supporters Rally in Barcelona (VIDEO)

The Catalan National Assembly (ANC) and Omnium Cultural groups called for the release of pro-independence officials under arrest. Madrid has charged several Catalan figures with sedition and rebellion, including ousted President Puigdemont who left Spain after the government responded to a declaration of independence by imposing direct rule.

Catalan lawmakers backed the push for independence on October 27 following the results of a referendum on October 1. Madrid dismissed Catalonia's government, dissolved its parliament and scheduled snap elections for December 21. Several Catalan officials were ordered to be placed in custody.

