20:38 GMT +312 November 2017
    People photograph and film Pope Francis with their smartphone as he arrives for his weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

    Buzzkill: Pope Ends Cigarettes Sales in Vatican, Asks Flock to Curb Cellphones

    Pope Francis has ended the practice of selling cigarettes at the Vatican, and admonished believers to put down their cellphones during religious services.

    "The Holy Father has decided that the Vatican will cease to sell cigarettes to employees as of 2018," said the Vatican in a Thursday statement.

    "The reason is very simple: the Holy See cannot contribute to an activity that clearly damages the health of people," the Vatican statement detailed, pointing out that tobacco smoking kills over seven million people annually, according World Health Organization (WHO) statistics.

    Pope Francis bows his heads and closes his eyes during the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession in Rome, Friday, April 18, 2014
    Pope Francis' Confession: 'When I Pray, Sometimes I Fall Asleep'

    The Vatican makes money off of everything legally sold within its jurisdiction, and the reduction of revenue after ending sales of the popular plant-based nicotine depressant will impact the church's coffers.

    "Although the cigarettes sold to employees and pensioners in the Vatican at a reduced price are a source of revenue for the Holy See, no profit can be legitimate if it puts lives at risk," the Vatican statement declaimed.

    Pope Francis has only one lung following a bacterial infection in his youth. The popular Argentine has, however, allowed the continued sale and consumption of tax-free alcohol in the autonomous district.

    Pope Francis added to his pointed observations on modern life by asking attendees to put away their cellphones during church services

    In the midst of a Wednesday service performed at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City the Pope scolded those who attend services and operate cell phones and other handheld devices during the rituals.

    "At some point, the priest during the Mass says, ‘Lift up your hearts,'" he said, adding after a beat that, "He does not say, ‘Lift up your cellphones to take pictures,'" according to the New York Times.

    "It makes me very sad when I celebrate Mass here in the piazza or in the basilica," the 80-year-old pontiff said, "and I see so many cellphones held up."

