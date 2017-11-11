Spanish Supreme Court Releases Catalan Parliament Speaker on Bail

"Going back home with a calm confidence of having acted correctly: guaranteeing freedom of expression in parliament, the seat of national sovereignty," Forcadell tweeted.
The Supreme Court has released the Catalonia's lawmaker after four other Catalan legislators were set free the day before after being told to pay each 25,000 euros of bail money within a week.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has subsequently dismissed the Catalan government and its head Carles Puigdemont, dissolved the Catalan parliament and called a snap parliamentary election for December 21.
The Spanish Court then ordered to place eight former members of the Catalan government into custody, and issued an international arrest warrant for Puigdemont and four ex-ministers, who are currently in Belgium.
All comments
Show new comments (0)