Russian Embassy Slams Spanish Media Over Fake News About Events in Catalonia

The Russian Embassy in Spain on Friday criticized these fake news being spread by El Pais about the alleged Russian interference in the developments in Catalonia.
"It is still surprising that several Spanish media spread rumors about an alleged 'Russian hand' in Catalonia. They do not help the reader to see the true origin and the potential ways to address the problems of this autonomous community," the embassy said in a statement.
According to the statement, reporters both in Spain and Russia can express their opinion, but in Russia specifically the culture of journalism prevents reporters from "spreading fake news."
The Russian diplomats were also surprised that the US authorities' demand to have the RT broadcaster be registered as foreign agent was welcomed in Spain.
"But where are the concerns as for the media freedom? Well done, the comrades from El Pais!" the statement added.
Earlier, Several Spanish media outlets, including El Pais, and senior officials such as Defense Minister Maria Dolores de Cospedal, have said that several statements in support of Catalonia's secession from Spain had been voiced by Russia. At the same time, the minister has added that this did not prove that the Russian government was behind such activities.
Meantime, Russian senior officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly stated that they consider the crisis in Catalonia an internal affair of Spain.
