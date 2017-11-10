Register
20:38 GMT +312 November 2017
Live
    Search
    A pro unity demonstrator displays a Spanish flag to Catalan Regional Police officers during a protest after the Catalan regional parliament declared independence from Spain in Barcelona, Spain, October 27, 2017

    Russian Embassy Slams Spanish Media Over Fake News About Events in Catalonia

    © REUTERS/ Juan Medina
    Europe
    Get short URL
    72309313

    The Spanish newspaper El Pais has recently published a set of articles about Russian media's biased coverage of the situation in Barcelona and the alleged support of the Catalan independence bid by the so-called "Russian hackers".

    The Russian Embassy in Spain on Friday criticized these fake news being spread by El Pais about the alleged Russian interference in the developments in Catalonia.

    "It is still surprising that several Spanish media spread rumors about an alleged 'Russian hand' in Catalonia. They do not help the reader to see the true origin and the potential ways to address the problems of this autonomous community," the embassy said in a statement.

    According to the statement, reporters both in Spain and Russia can express their opinion, but in Russia specifically the culture of journalism prevents reporters from "spreading fake news."

    The Russian diplomats were also surprised that the US authorities' demand to have the RT broadcaster be registered as foreign agent was welcomed in Spain.

    "But where are the concerns as for the media freedom? Well done, the comrades from El Pais!" the statement added.

    Protesters hold fake handcuffs as they take part a rally outside the Catalan parliament in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Santi Palacios
    Spanish Court Sets Bail for Catalan Speaker Detained Over Independence Bid
    Catalonia held a referendum on independence on October 1, with over 90 percent backing the sovereignty for the autonomous region. Madrid has refused to recognize the legality of the vote or its results. The Catalan parliament passed their declaration of independence on October 27, to which the Spanish Senate responded by approving the introduction of direct rule over the region. Madrid then dissolved the regional government and parliament, and scheduled snap elections for December 21.

    Earlier, Several Spanish media outlets, including El Pais, and senior officials such as Defense Minister Maria Dolores de Cospedal, have said that several statements in support of Catalonia's secession from Spain had been voiced by Russia. At the same time, the minister has added that this did not prove that the Russian government was behind such activities.

    Meantime, Russian senior officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly stated that they consider the crisis in Catalonia an internal affair of Spain.

    Related:

    Spanish Court Sets Bail for Catalan Speaker Detained Over Independence Bid
    Former Catalan Parl't Members Testify in Court Over Independence Declaration
    Spanish Constitutional Court Rules Resolution on Catalan Independence Illegal
    About 200 Catalan Mayors Hold Rally in Brussels in Support of Puigdemont (VIDEO)
    Brussels Court to Decide on Ex-Catalan Leader Puigdemont Extradition to Spain
    Tags:
    fake news, media freedom, crisis, protests, rumors, 2017 Catalan independence referendum, El Pais, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok