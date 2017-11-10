Damaged Plane Without Nosegear Crash-Lands in Belfast (PHOTO)

A Flybe Bombardier Q-400 passenger plane has crash-landed without a nosegear at the Belfast airport as it had suffered technical difficulties soon after takeoff.

The plane was forced to circle the city of Belfast and dump fuel to reduce weight before the emergency landing at the Belfast international airport, according to Flybe.

There were 52 passengers and 4 crew members aboard the damaged flight BE331, one of whom has been injured and taken to hospital. "There are no further reports of any other passenger or crew injuries."

Well done to the flight deck on this recovery from loss of the front nose gear at Belfast International. All safe. pic.twitter.com/1XetdPKTpS — michael cairns (@Cairnspolitics) 10 ноября 2017 г.