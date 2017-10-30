Register
    Aftermath of shelling in the town of Luganskoye in the Donetsk Region.

    Ukraine’s Forces Shell Donbass Ceasefire Center in Donetsk - DPR

    The representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) told reporters that a monitoring group of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Donbass ceasefire regime (JCCC) was shelled Sunday by the Ukrainian forces in Oleksandrivka settlement.

    DONETSK (Sputnik) — "At 09:00 a.m. [07:00 GMT] the Ukrainian Armed Forces based in Mar'inka opened a precision fire on Oleksandrivka using an SPG-9 [anti-tank grenade launcher]. The shelling lasted for more than an hour. At around 09:10 a.m. an explosion was registered near a school building, where the monitoring group 'Oleksandrivka' is based," the DPR representative at the center told reporters.

    According to the representative, the shelling has not left any person injured, however, representatives of OSCE and JCCC have registered the consequences of the shelling.

    Donetsk after shelling
    © Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko
    Russia's Monitoring Officers in Donbass Come Under Shelling - DPR
    The military operation in eastern Ukraine was launched by Kiev in 2014, after residents of the region refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government. In 2015, a ceasefire agreement brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four group (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) was reached in Minsk, but the situation has remained tense, with both parties accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.

