Puigdemont Refuses to Recognize Madrid's Dismissal of Catalan Government

After the Spanish prime minister sacked the Catalan leadership on Friday amid the declaration of independence by the autonomous region, the former regional leader has issued a statement clarifying his position on the situation.

BARCELONA (Sputnik) — Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont on Saturday said he refused to recognize the dismissal of the Catalan government by Madrid and called for resistance to direct rule by Madrid.

"We are planning to continue our activities in order to implement the democratic mandates and at the same time to strive for maximum stability and peace, taking into account all the difficulties of such a stage… I want to call for patience and for insistence," Puigdemont said in a statement.

© Sputnik/ Jordy Boixareu Plenary session of the Catalan Parliament. Its deputies discuss potential measures in response to the Spanish Government's decision to use the 155th Article of the Constitution and actually introduce direct rule of the autonomy from Madrid

The politician added that Catalonia would continue its efforts in the creation of a free country, however, it would not like to be the reason behind the use of force.

READ MORE: 'Catalonia Could Be Foundation for What Will Happen Across the EU' — Economist

The Catalan parliament adopted a resolution declaring the region's independence from Spain in the form of a republic. Following the declaration of independence, Spain's Senate voted to invoke article 155 of the Constitution and thus impose direct rule on Catalonia by dissolving local parliament and firing the devolved government.

Madrid and Barcelona have been at odds after the October referendum in Catalonia, where some 90 percent of voters backed the idea of the secession.