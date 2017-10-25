Register
16:50 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, centre, speaks to the media at a sports center, assigned to be a polling station by the Catalan government and where Puigdemont was originally expected to vote, in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Scuffles earlier erupted as voters protested as dozens of anti-rioting police broke into a polling station.

    Catalan Leader to Skip Spanish Senate Appearance on October 26 - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Francisco Seco
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 31

    The Catalan parliament is set to hold a meeting, at which independence of the Spanish region could be proclaimed, on October 26. The region's authorities have so far failed to explain Catalonia's current status to Madrid following an independence referendum dubbed "illegal" by the country's high court.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will not appear in the Spanish Senate on October 26 to explain his stance on the application of Article 155 of the country’s constitution, envisaging suspension of some of Catalonia's autonomy, according to the El Pais newspaper.

    Puigdemont has already failed to clarify Catalonia's status after the independence referendum by October 16, as the Spanish government initially requested. Amid this uncertainty, Madrid has invoked Article 155 of the country's Constitution, which allows Spain to dissolve the local parliament and to hold a regional election.

    READ MORE: Catalan Authorities Not Planning to Hold Regional Election Despite Madrid's Move

    The Catalan leader has called Madrid's decision an attack on democracy and accused Spanish King Felipe VI of supporting the "aggressive acts" of the government in Madrid, which is limiting the autonomous region's rights. He also called for a meeting of Catalonia's parliament to discuss measures that could be taken in response to the Spanish government's decision.

    On October 24, the Catalan authorities voiced their plans to appeal the Spain's decision to invoke the Article 155, vowing to use "all legal possibilities."

    READ MORE: Catalonia Vows to Appeal Invoking of Article 155 in Constitutional Court

    According to Spanish media, the Catalan authorities consider two options regarding the decision, which can be taken by the regional parliament — the proclamation of independence or the announcement of early elections.

    Tags:
    independence referendum, Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok