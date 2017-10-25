Catalan Leader to Skip Spanish Senate Appearance on October 26 - Reports

The Catalan parliament is set to hold a meeting, at which independence of the Spanish region could be proclaimed, on October 26. The region's authorities have so far failed to explain Catalonia's current status to Madrid following an independence referendum dubbed "illegal" by the country's high court.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will not appear in the Spanish Senate on October 26 to explain his stance on the application of Article 155 of the country’s constitution, envisaging suspension of some of Catalonia's autonomy, according to the El Pais newspaper.

Puigdemont has already failed to clarify Catalonia's status after the independence referendum by October 16, as the Spanish government initially requested. Amid this uncertainty, Madrid has invoked Article 155 of the country's Constitution, which allows Spain to dissolve the local parliament and to hold a regional election.

The Catalan leader has called Madrid's decision an attack on democracy and accused Spanish King Felipe VI of supporting the "aggressive acts" of the government in Madrid, which is limiting the autonomous region's rights. He also called for a meeting of Catalonia's parliament to discuss measures that could be taken in response to the Spanish government's decision.

On October 24, the Catalan authorities voiced their plans to appeal the Spain's decision to invoke the Article 155, vowing to use "all legal possibilities."

According to Spanish media, the Catalan authorities consider two options regarding the decision, which can be taken by the regional parliament — the proclamation of independence or the announcement of early elections.