16:53 GMT +312 March 2018
    An official carries a Union Jack flag ahead of a news conference by Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium July 20, 2017

    UK Parliament May Not Vote on Brexit Until Deadline to Leave EU

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    UK Brexit Secretary David Davis has spoken about the terms of the Brexit vote in the parliament, addressing the House of Commons. The vote was expected at the end of next year, the EU's deadline for the agreement to allow ratification.

    "We have said that it is our intent and our expectation that we will bring it to the British Parliament before it goes to the European Parliament," Davis told UK lawmakers, adding that the UK vote 'could' take place after March 2019, when Britain is supposed to already leave the EU.

    Describing the situation as "very exciting," he underlined that the vote can not take place until the deal on Brexit with Brussels is settled. According to him, the British government expects to coordinate with Brussels on the conditions of the transition period in December after the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, as the EU is yet to provide the guidance on the implementation period.

    Reiterating the latest UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox's stance on Brexit, the British minister said that in the case of failure of the Brexit talks and the absence of a trade deal, the UK may reserve the right to refuse to fulfill any financial obligations to Brussels after the termination of membership in the EU.

    Meanwhile, the UK Labour party has reportedly been considering to support Conservative party members, who disagree with the current Brexit draft law and to drive UK Prime Minister Theresa May into amending the bill, allowing the Parliament to have a binding vote on the final deal with the European Union. The Labour has also demanded a transition period requested by May herself; a different approach to the use of so-called Henry VIII powers, which allow ministers to edit the bill without the Parliament's consent; a guarantee of workers' and consumers' rights and environment standards, so that the United Kingdom does not fall behind Europe; a provision implying that powers returning from Brussels will go to regional administrations; as well as inclusion of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights into UK law.

    READ MORE: UK Labour Party Threatens to Unite With Tories If Demands on Brexit Bill Ignored

    The Brexit bill was temporarily removed from this week's Parliament's agenda due to reportedly 300 amendments, over a dozen of which were backed by some Parliament members from May's party.

    Tags:
    vote, Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
