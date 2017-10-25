Catalan City Girona Declares Spanish King Persona Non Grata – Reports

Spanish King Felipe VI is supporting the stringent measures imposed by the central authorities in Madrid on Catalonia, after the latter held an independence referendum earlier this month.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Catalonia’s Girona City Council declared Spanish King Felipe VI persona non grata on Wednesday over his criticism of the region’s independence referendum that gained 90 percent of Catalans support, the Nacional media outlet reported.

The Spanish government’s representative in Catalonia Enric Millo was also declared a persona non grata by the Girona City Council, the outlet said.

On October 1, over 90 percent of the more than 2.2 million Catalans who participated in a regional referendum supported secession from Spain. The referendum has been deemed illegal by Madrid.

Days later, the Spanish central authorities decided to invoke Article 155 of the Spanish constitution over Catalonia's independence row, which envisages suspension of Catalonia's autonomy. The Spanish government also announced its decision to dissolve the Catalan government and to hold a snap election to the regional parliament.

The tough measures of the Spanish government are supported by Felipe VI, who said that Spain must thwart attempts to split the country through legal procedures "in accordance with the values and principles of parliamentary democratic rule Spain has been enjoying for 39 years." Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont accused the king of supporting "aggressive acts" by the Spanish government.

Following the king's statement, the left-wing Catalan party Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) proposed Barcelona's authorities to declare Felipe VI and all members of the royal family personae non gratae, however, the Barcelona City Council rejected the initiative.