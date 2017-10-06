Ukrainian Bill on Donbass Reintegration Unacceptable De Jure, De Facto - Kremlin

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the Ukrainian bill on reintegration of Donbass is unacceptable both de jure and de facto.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The wording of the Ukrainian bill on reintegration of Donbass is unacceptable both de jure and de facto, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"This law… is very declarative in nature. It contains an article where the Russian Federation is called an aggressor, and it does not mention the Minsk agreements," Peskov told reporters when asked about two draft laws on Donbass submitted to parliament.

© AFP 2017/ Aleksey FILIPPOV Ukraine's Parliament Adopts Bill on Donbass Reintegration

"From the legal point of view, of course, such a wording can neither de jure nor de facto be acceptable to us. It is unacceptable. But from the legal point of view, this certainly contradicts both the letter and the spirit of the Minsk agreements," he said.

The Ukrainian parliament on Friday adopted in the first reading the bill proposed by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Donbass reintegration, and also generally adopted the document to extend the law on the special status of the region for one year.



