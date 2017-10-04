German Soccer Federation Hit With Hefty FIFA Fine Over Fans' Nazi Chants

FIFA fined the German Soccer Federation $33,000 on Monday after fans chanted Nazi slogans at a 2018 World Cup qualifying game in the Czech Republic.

According to reports, an estimated 200 fans interrupted a moment of silence for two Czech officials by setting off fireworks and then proceeding to sing Nazi chants.

The infraction didn't stop there, though. The chanters also verbally abused Timo Werner, the German team's forward player, during the German's 2-1 win against the Czech Republic on September 1.

Citing German media outlets, the disruptive fans might have been supporters of Dynamo Dresden, a rival club of Werner's RB Keipzig team, RT reported.

The Independent also reported that the same fans also targeted the Czech national anthem. Not surprisingly, many officials, including the team's manager, lashed out at the offensive spectators.

"I am not so much upset or sad as I am full of rage; I think that describes my feelings better," Joachim Löw, the German team's manager, told reporters in Stuttgart. "I am really very angry about what happened, that some so-called fans used the stage of an international football match to bring shame on our country with their extremely embarrassing appearance and behavior."

"We don't want these anarchists, we are not their national team and the behavior of some of the fans in Prague was the lowest of the low and deeply despicable," Löw added.

Back in August, UEFA hit Legia Warsaw, a Polish soccer team, with a disciplinary charge after its fans had displayed a banner honoring Nazi victims, Fox Sports reported.

The international soccer organization also fined the Czech federation $5,150 for crowd disorder.