Register
00:54 GMT +304 October 2017
Live
    Search
    A foreign currency dealer in Ampang

    German Soccer Federation Hit With Hefty FIFA Fine Over Fans' Nazi Chants

    © AFP 2017/ MOHD RASFAN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 26 0 0

    FIFA fined the German Soccer Federation $33,000 on Monday after fans chanted Nazi slogans at a 2018 World Cup qualifying game in the Czech Republic.

    According to reports, an estimated 200 fans interrupted a moment of silence for two Czech officials by setting off fireworks and then proceeding to sing Nazi chants.

    The infraction didn't stop there, though. The chanters also verbally abused Timo Werner, the German team's forward player, during the German's 2-1 win against the Czech Republic on September 1.

    Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v VFL Wolfsburg - German Bundesliga - Signal Iduna Park stadium, Germany - 18/02/17
    © REUTERS/ Thilo Schmuelgen
    China Announces Five-Year Youth Soccer Partnership With Germany
    Citing German media outlets, the disruptive fans might have been supporters of Dynamo Dresden, a rival club of Werner's RB Keipzig team, RT reported.

    The Independent also reported that the same fans also targeted the Czech national anthem. Not surprisingly, many officials, including the team's manager, lashed out at the offensive spectators.

    "I am not so much upset or sad as I am full of rage; I think that describes my feelings better," Joachim Löw, the German team's manager, told reporters in Stuttgart. "I am really very angry about what happened, that some so-called fans used the stage of an international football match to bring shame on our country with their extremely embarrassing appearance and behavior."

    "We don't want these anarchists, we are not their national team and the behavior of some of the fans in Prague was the lowest of the low and deeply despicable," Löw added.

    Back in August, UEFA hit Legia Warsaw, a Polish soccer team, with a disciplinary charge after its fans had displayed a banner honoring Nazi victims, Fox Sports reported.

    The international soccer organization also fined the Czech federation $5,150 for crowd disorder.

    Related:

    Own Goal? North Korea Bans Soccer Starlet Han Kwang-Song From Italian TV Show
    Dreams Do Come True: US Soccer Team Signs 5-Year-Old Goalie (VIDEO)
    Soccer Star Rooney Pleads Guilty to Drunk Driving, Loses License for Two Years
    'I'm a Bundesliga Referee Not Because I'm a Woman': German Makes Soccer History
    #BreitbartFail: Soccer Star Might Sue Right-Wing Outlet for ‘Jet-ski Gang' Error
    Tags:
    fine, soccer, FIFA, Prague, Czech Republic, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe’s Leading City Destination
    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe's Leading City Destination
    Pure Act of Evil
    Pure Act of Evil
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok