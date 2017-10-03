Register
21:52 GMT +303 October 2017
Live
    Search
    People take part in a demonstration two days after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain October 3, 2017

    Museums Closed, Taxis Aren’t Running: Strike Grips Barcelona After Referendum

    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Catalonia's Independence Referendum (62)
    328430

    A general strike, announced on Tuesday in Catalonia, has affected tourists’ plans, as getting a taxi to the airport became impossible, most of the streets in the center of Barcelona are blocked, and popular tourist sights are closed.

    BARCELONA (Sputnik) — Catalan nationalist organizations called to organize protests "against actions of the Spanish law enforcement agencies on the referendum day" on Tuesday during the "national strike." Thousands of students are protesting in the center of Barcelona, other demonstrations are also taking place at the same time. According to the El Pais newspaper, 52 streets in Barcelona were blocked by noon.

    Mossos d'Esquarda, the Catalan police, urged people on its Twitter account to follow security rules and avoid provocations.

    LEAVE AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE

    Public transport is almost completely on strike, the underground trains do not run, the Aerobus connecting El Prat Airport to the city center is running half as often as usual. Ordering a taxi is also difficult.

    According to a spokesperson of the AENA, the single operator of Spanish airports, the Catalan airports were working without delays and cancellations on Tuesday morning. The situation at El Prat is calm, there are no queues. According to the departure and arrival monitors, all flights are taking place on time. Registration desks are open, as are the shops and restaurants.

    However, many tourists who need to get to the airport are facing numerous obstacles, the list of which begins at the hotels, which cannot provide the service of calling a taxi.

    "Almost all taxi services have joined the strike. It is impossible to order a taxi from a hotel," a spokesperson of a hotel in central Barcelona told Sputnik.

    Ekaterina, a tourist from Moscow, said she had known about the strike and had tried to order a taxi the previous evening, but had received a polite refusal.

    "I ordered a taxi in advance, but they told me at the hotel last night there was nothing they could do, and advised me to catch a taxi on the street in order to get to the airport as early as possible. Half the streets are closed, we had to circle around the center a lot before we could leave the city," she said.

    MUSEUMS AND CHURCHES ARE CLOSED

    On Tuesday, many popular tourist sites were closed due to the protest. Gaudi’s Sagrada Familia and Casa Mila, as well as the FC Barcelona Museum is also closed today.

    "What happened in Barcelona on October 1 was regrettable. We reject violence as a means of resolving conflicts. We want to publicly show our condemnation of the actions of the Spanish police," the Sagrada Familia’s website reads.

    The independence referendum, which is not recognized by the Spanish authorities and was suspended by the Spanish Constitution Court even before it started, took place in Catalonia on Sunday. There were clashes between voters and the Spanish Civil Guard at several polling stations.

    According to the latest reports, as many as 893 people were injured, including 33 law enforcement officers.

    Topic:
    Catalonia's Independence Referendum (62)

    Related:

    Spanish Crackdown in Catalonia 'Blow to Democracy' - Italian Lawmaker
    Catalonian Independence and the Ghosts of the Spanish Civil War
    Catalonia Independence Vote Illegal According to Spanish Law - EU
    Tags:
    taxi, strike, protest, Catalonia, Barcelona, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe’s Leading City Destination
    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe's Leading City Destination
    Pure Act of Evil
    Pure Act of Evil
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok