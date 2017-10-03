Register
03 October 2017
    Police officers at Marseille, southern France

    Man Who Attacked People in Marseille Identified as Tunisian National

    © AP Photo/ Claude Paris
    Europe
    0 24910

    A man who attacked people outside of a Marseille train station was identified; he is a national of Tunisia, French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb has said.

    Gérard Collomb said that the attacker was identified as Tunision national Ahmed Hanachi, adding that the Tunisian authorities confirmed his identity. Hanachi is believed to have committed a number of crimes between 2005 and 2006, according to the minister.

    "Until last night, we could not reliably establish the identity of this person. Late at night the Tunisian authorities confirmed that it was indeed Mr Hanachi," the minister said at the French lower house of parliament.

    On Sunday, Hanachi killed two women with a knife near the Gare de Marseille-Saint-Charles station before being shot dead by police.

    ​He was reportedly crying out "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great) during the attack. Reuters has also reported that Daesh militants are responsible for the attack.

    France has been in a state of emergency since late 2015 when Daesh terrorists attacked several public venues in Paris, killing 137 people.

