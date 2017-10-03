UK Railroad Workers Strike Nationwide Over Security Guards - Transport Union

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK railroad workers will continue to protest across the country against the removal of security guards from trains, the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has stated in a press release.
"RAIL UNION RMT said this morning that strike action over rail safety and the role of the guard in four separate disputes on Northern, Southern, Merseyrail and Greater Anglia is absolutely solid right across the country," the press release said.
Meanwhile, the dispute over the role of guards has been ongoing since at least the beginning of the year, with several companies in the United Kingdom attempting to move to a new type of driver-only trains and unions demanding guarantees that guards would not lose their jobs.
