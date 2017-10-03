Register
15:48 GMT +303 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Pig

    Post-Brexit Hate Crime Surge: Pig's Head Thrown Into Muslim Family Home

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    112430

    In what may be but the latest example of rising hate crime in the wake of Brexit, a pig's head was thrown through the window of an Asian family's home in Oldham, UK.

    On September 30, a pig's head was hurled through the window of an Asian family's home in Oldham, UK. In the double whammy assault, the perpetrator first shattered the terraced house's front window with a brick, then hurled the plastic-encased porcine cranium into the living room.

    Homeowner Ajaz Mahmood's wife, Ghazle Kauser, and their four children were in the property at the time — and Mahmood's son Hannas, aged 14, and daughter Zeina, 16, were in the very room.

    The brick missed Hannas, who was sat in a chair next to the window watching TV, by mere inches.

    Mahmood was quoted by local media as saying he was unsure whether the attack was racial or Islamophobic.

    "It took the police three hours to come out, but I don't blame them — all the officers are at the Tory conference. They've taken the pig's head away and will do forensics to see if there are any fingerprints from the bag. It could possibly be a case of mistaken identity. I was at work when I took a phone call from home and could hear hysterical screaming. It wasn't a nice experience, especially when your family are in the house, and vulnerable without me there," he said.

    Mahmood has lived in the area for 29 years, and the house in question for 11, and he and his family had never experienced anything even remotely like this — he personally has never previously "had any trouble" in Oldham (although noted a recent incident in which bacon was left outside a mosque down south), and found the incident "strange and very disturbing."

    Police have established a Vauxhall Corsa pulled up on the road with three men inside, one of whom exited the vehicle and carried out the assault, before running back to the car and driving off.

    Mahmood may be uncertain whether it was a racist or Islamophobic attack, but local police forces consider the incident a "disgusting act against an innocent family" and a "hate crime."

    Rise in Racism

    Delegates at a plenary meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Council of Europe Expresses Concern Over Rising Xenophobia in UK
    Whatever the truth of the matter, there has been a documented rise in racist incidents in the UK in the wake of the Brexit referendum. In March, the Council of Europe expressed concern over rising xenophobia in the United Kingdom and called on Westminster to make concerted efforts to deal with the rising tide.

    In August, in nearby Bradford, UK police launched an investigation after several Muslim residents received anonymous letters containing threats, including a promise to perpetrate acid attacks against burqa wearers.

    It's not merely Muslims that have been targeted — many different minorities, whether migrant or British-born, have been subject to abuse, threats, intimidation and violence.

    A third of British Jews are considering leaving the UK due to growing anti-Semitism, for instance.

    Related:

    Council of Europe Expresses Concern Over Rising Xenophobia in UK
    Brexit Fuels Polarizing Rhetoric, Hate Crime in UK - Human Rights Watchdog
    Brexit Vote Gives Rise to Everyday Xenophobia, Weakens Rights Protections
    Anti-migrant Stickers, Racist Graffiti - Are Refugees Really Welcome in Britain?
    Tags:
    assault, police investigation, racism, xenophobia, Brexit, crime, hate crimes, society, Islamophobia, Muslim, Britain, Oldham, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok