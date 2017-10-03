Leaders of Catalan Pro-Independence Organizations Hold 'National Strike'

Pro-independence groups and trade unions in Catalonia announced a general strike after Sunday's referendum on independence from Spain.

BARCELONA (Sputnik) – The leaders of Catalonia's pro-independence organizations are holding a "national strike" on Tuesday, demanding the region's independence from Spain.

Jordi Cuixart, the head of Omnium Cultural, a pro-independence organization, told attendees at a rally in Barcelona's Plaza Catalunya late on Sunday that "on October 3, there will be a national strike, a general strike."

© AFP 2017/ PAU BARRENA Madrid to Make Every Effort to Prevent Catalonia’s Independence – Minister

The leader of another pro-independence organization, Catalan National Assembly (ANC) President Jordi Sanchez, also delivered a speech at the rally, urging Catalan President Carles Puigdemont to declare the independence of the region.

On Monday, Catalan authorities announced that 90 percent of Catalonia's population had voted in favor of independence from Spain during Sunday's referendum. Madrid refused to recognize the vote as legitimate and Spanish police moved in to shut down polling stations, prompting clashes with protesters and voters. The Catalan Health Department said that nearly 1,000 people sought medical help after the clashes.