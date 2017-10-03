Leaders of Catalan Pro-Independence Organizations Hold 'National Strike'

BARCELONA (Sputnik) – The leaders of Catalonia's pro-independence organizations are holding a "national strike" on Tuesday, demanding the region's independence from Spain.
Jordi Cuixart, the head of Omnium Cultural, a pro-independence organization, told attendees at a rally in Barcelona's Plaza Catalunya late on Sunday that "on October 3, there will be a national strike, a general strike."
On Monday, Catalan authorities announced that 90 percent of Catalonia's population had voted in favor of independence from Spain during Sunday's referendum. Madrid refused to recognize the vote as legitimate and Spanish police moved in to shut down polling stations, prompting clashes with protesters and voters. The Catalan Health Department said that nearly 1,000 people sought medical help after the clashes.
