No Russians Injured in Clashes During Catalan Referendum - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There are no Russian nationals among those injured in clashes during the Catalan independence referendum, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Crisis Management Center said Monday.

"Spain — riots in Catalonia. The situation in the resort areas is stable. There are no Russian nationals among those injured," the center said on Twitter.

On Sunday, Catalonia held a referendum on independence from Spain despite Madrid's opposition. According to recent reports, during Sunday's clashes between security forces and protesters, about 850 people were injured, as well as 33 injured law enforcement officers. Madrid's actions in Catalonia triggered criticism across Europe and prompted concern among rights watchdogs.