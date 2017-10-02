Pro-Independence Organizations in Catalonia Call a 'National Strike'

Following the referendum at which more than 90 percent of the voters opted for independence nationalist groups in Catalonia call for a strike in support of Catalan independence.

BARCELONA (Sputnik) — Leaders of public nationalist organizations in Catalonia called on Sunday for a general strike in the region on Tuesday, October 3.

"On October 3, there will be a national strike, a general strike," the head of Omnium Cultural pro-independence organization, Jordi Cuixart, said, addressing the rally in Plaza Catalunya in the center of Barcelona.

In the course of his speech, he congratulated the Catalans on holding a referendum, despite tough measures on the part of the Spanish authorities: "We, the public organizations, will be worthy representatives of the exemplary Catalan people." He called October 1 "a historic day."

© AFP 2017/ PAU BARRENA Catalan Leader Urges EU to Respond to Human Rights Violations During Referendum

"Today, everything is just beginning," Cuixart said.

On Sunday, an autonomous community Catalonia held the referendum on independence from Spain. More than 90 percent of more than 2.26 million votes available for count were in favor of secession from Spain, with region's population exceeding 7.5 million. Madrid was taking multiple measures to prevent the vote. Multiple clashes between the police and pro-independence activists resulted in injuries of at least 33 law enforcers and 844 civilians. Prime Minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy said that in Catalonia there was "no referendum" on self-determination, but assured that the government was ready to conduct a dialogue within the regional authorities.