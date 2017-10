Reuters reports that Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for Marseille knife attack that killed two women on Sunday.

Reuters reports citing Daesh terrorist group's Amaq news agency that Daesh militants are responsible for the knife attack at a train station in Marseille in southern France.

Earlier on Sunday a man with a knife attacked people at the Gare de Marseille-Saint-Charles station. Witnesses say he cried out "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great). Two women were killed as a result of the stabbing operation. The attacker was shot dead by the security services.