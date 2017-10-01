Violence Is Not the Answer: World Leaders React to Madrid Tactics in Catalonia

Following Sunday’s chaos in Catalonia in which at least 840 people have been injured - some seriously - after Spanish government security forces used indiscriminate violence against peaceful referendum voters, many world leaders have strongly condemned Madrid’s actions.

"I don't want to interfere in the domestic issues of Spain but I absolutely condemn what happened today in Catalonia," stated Guy Verhofstadt, EU parliament Brexit chief, cited by The Guardian.

"Regardless of views on independence, we should all condemn the scenes being witnessed and call on Spain to change course before someone is seriously hurt," according to Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon.

"The referendum is a matter for the Spanish government and people," Britain's Foreign Ministry cautiously noted, adding, "We want to see Spanish law and the Spanish constitution respected and the rule of law upheld," as reported by The Guardian.

"Violence can never be the answer! We condemn all forms of violence and reaffirm our call for political dialogue," Belgium Prime Minister Charles Michel said.

"Our position is clear and principled, Spain is one of the greatest friends of Serbia," Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic noted, adding, "[Madrid] is in the same position on the issue of the territorial integrity of Serbia."

France's Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, stated, "Spain is a friendly nation, a proud people. Clearly I hope that civil peace will reign in Spain," cited by The Guardian.