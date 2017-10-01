Register
22:51 GMT +301 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Spanish riot police shoots rubber bullet straight to people trying to reach a voting site at a school assigned to be a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, 1 Oct. 2017. Spanish riot police have forcefully removed a few hundred would-be voters from several polling stations in Barcelona.

    Madrid’s Violent Tactics See Catalan Independence Voters Switch Sides

    © AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti
    Europe
    Get short URL
    6746110

    The “dreadful” and “unjustified” violence meted out by heavily-armed troops on unarmed and peacefully assembled voters in Catalonia is causing locals to switch sides.

    A Catalonian government spokesman stated that over 760 people were injured, many seriously, as police loyal to Madrid used seemingly random and indiscriminate violence against peaceful independence referendum voters on Sunday.

    Spanish riot police shoots rubber bullet straight to people trying to reach a voting site at a school assigned to be a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, 1 Oct. 2017
    © AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti
    Catalan Ombudsman Urges Council of Europe to Respond to Violence at Referendum

    Spanish government security forces fired rubber bullets directly at peacefully assembled voters in Barcelona, and attacked the elderly and many people seated on the ground throughout Catalonia.

    Catalan regional government spokesman Jordi Turull noted that the unopposed violence applied to Catalan voters is the direct responsibility of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and the country's Interior Minister, Juan Ignacio Zoido, and has called for the resignation of both officials, according to APnews.com.

    The actions of the Spanish National Police and Civil Guard security troops displayed "a clear motivation to harm citizens," added Turull.

    Catalan President Carles Puigdemon declared that Madrid's violent use of batons and rubber bullets during the voting process displayed a "dreadful external image of Spain," cited by The Independent.

    "The unjustified, disproportionate and irresponsible violence of the Spanish state today has not only failed to stop Catalans' desire to vote but has helped to clarify all the doubts we had to resolve today," he added.

    International observers — part of a delegation of some 30 high-profile foreign nationals — invited by Catalan officials to document the voting process noted the violence with dismay.

    Israeli Parliament member and Catalan vote observer Ksenia Svetlova stated that she was astonished at the violence used by Spanish forces against peaceful and unarmed voters.

    Describing bleeding and injured voters at polling stations in Barcelona, Svetlova stated, "we did expect a normal democratic process. We knew that a lot of police were here but there should be a respect for the will of the people to vote, regardless of what you think of the referendum," cited by AP.

    Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gestures during a news conference after his traditional summer meeting with King Felipe at Marivent Palace in Palma, on the Spanish island of Mallorca, Spain, August 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Enrique Calvo
    Spain's PM to Thank Policemen for Their Work During Independence Referendum in Catalonia

    Catalonia voters have been profoundly impacted by the violence, with many switching their support to the ‘Yes' vote for independence, in light of Madrid's violent tactics.

    One Barcelona local, waiting to vote, was thrown along with many others out of her place in line by heavily-armed Spanish National Police agents, who then smashed a school door down and grabbed ballot boxes before quickly retreating to nearly armored vehicles.

    "I was always against independence but what the Spanish state is doing is making me change my mind," the voter stated, cited by APnews.com.

    "The National Police and Civil Guard are treating us like criminals. I was most likely going to vote "No" until the National Police sent me flying. Now I will try to vote Yes."

    Related:

    Count of Votes at Catalan Referendum to Take Long Time - Catalan Authorities
    Catalan Gov't Sets Up Website for Voting in Independence Referendum Amid Clashes
    Barcelona's Local Residents 'Occupy' Schools Ahead of Catalan Independence Vote
    Tags:
    independence, referendum, vote, Spanish Civil Guard, Mariano Rajoy, Juan Ignacio Zoido, Carles Puigdemont, Catalonia, Spain, Barcelona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok