Polling Stations in Catalonia Closed

The referendum on Catalonia's independence from Spain, which is considered illegitimate by Madrid, has been concluded with polling stations across the region having closed, a Sputnik correspondent reported Sunday.

Catalan residents have started casting ballots under the referendum on the region's independence with polling stations having opened at 9:00 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT). The Spanish government is considering the vote to be illegal and taking measures aimed at foiling the referendum. According to media reports, police resorted to rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters, who attempted to prevent police from shutting down the polling stations.

According to Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau, over 460 people were injured in clashes during the region's independence vote. Spain's Interior Ministry said that a total of nine Spanish policemen and two Civil Guard's officers were injured in clashes with supporters of the independence referendum in Catalonia.

Catalan government's spokesman Jordi Turull said that the count of votes at the independence referendum in Catalonia may take a long time, calling for patience and understanding.