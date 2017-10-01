Assange Urges Juncker to Suspend Spain From EU Over Violence in Catalonia

Julian Assange urges President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker to 'respect for human dignity, freedom and democracy' in Catalonia by suspending Spain from the EU.

MOSCOW, October 1 (Sputnik) — Julian Assange, the founder of whistleblowing organization WikiLeaks, addressed President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Sunday urging him to suspend Spain's EU membership over violent police response to the Catalan independence referendum.

Catalonia is holding the independence referendum today, which Madrid claims is illegal. At least 337 people were injured in clashes between the protesters and police, according to the Catalan government.

Dear @JunckerEU. Is this "respect for human dignity, freedom and democracy"? Activate article 7 and suspend Spain from the European Union for its clear violation of Article 2.



Art 7: https://t.co/1Dr7yCRHOH



Art 2: https://t.co/flpyclfchz pic.twitter.com/n0Ka72a2Am — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) 1 октября 2017 г.

​On Saturday, Assange described the situation in Catalonia ahead of the region's referendum on independence from Spain as world's first internet war as both Barcelona and Madrid were actively using IT for their purposes.

Spain's National Police brutalize voters in Catalonia polling center (a school) today in an attempt to suppress #CatalanReferendum vote. pic.twitter.com/jh4xA8u8Bb — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 1 октября 2017 г.

​The Article 2 of the Lisbon Treaty says that the European Union is founded "on the values of respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights."