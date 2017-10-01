Hundreds in Barcelona Revolt Against Catalan Referendum (VIDEOS)

"We are not deceived, Catalonia is Spain" and "Spain is one and not fifty one" are some of the slogans being chanted by the protesters in the port of Barcelona and at Columbus square.
On September 6, the head of government of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, and all the councilors of the Government of Catalonia signed a decree calling for a referendum on self-determination for Sunday, October 1.
#1octA3 https://t.co/Pppd8ejScu pic.twitter.com/wKYRRZh7V3— Antena3Noticias (@A3Noticias) October 1, 2017
— Yolanda Couceiro (@yolandacmorin) October 1, 2017
However, the Spanish government and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy have deemed it to be “illegal.”
