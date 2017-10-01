Hundreds in Barcelona Revolt Against Catalan Referendum (VIDEOS)

Around 700 people hit the streets of the Catalan capital to defend the unity of the country and protest against the sovereign referendum convened by the President of the Generalitat and all the Councilors of the Government of Catalonia.

"We are not deceived, Catalonia is Spain" and "Spain is one and not fifty one" are some of the slogans being chanted by the protesters in the port of Barcelona and at Columbus square.

On September 6, the head of government of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, and all the councilors of the Government of Catalonia signed a decree calling for a referendum on self-determination for Sunday, October 1.

— Yolanda Couceiro (@yolandacmorin) October 1, 2017

​However, the Spanish government and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy have deemed it to be “illegal.”



